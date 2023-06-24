Pune: Outraged villagers burn Mercedes car in response to fatal crash on Daund-Patas road

A devastating occurrence took place near Virobawadi on the Patas to Daund road, where a fatal accident unfolded involving a car and a motorcycle, leading to the demise of the motorcycle rider. The situation escalated even further as angry villagers responded to the tragic incident by setting the Mercedes car on fire.

Nehal Appasaheb Gawde, a 26-year-old individual residing in Patas-Virobawadi, Daund taluka of Pune District, has been identified as the deceased. Initial reports indicate that Gawde was on his way back home on his two-wheeler after seeking blessings from the revered village deity, Shri Biroba Dev. The tragic accident took place when a car, travelling at a high speed from the Patas direction towards Daund, collided with Gawde's two-wheeler.

Tragically, Gawde suffered critical head injuries in the collision and tragically lost his life at the accident scene. The car driver sustained minor injuries, and one of the occupants in the Mercedes car also suffered injuries.

Overwhelmed by a combination of anger and sorrow, the villagers expressed their outrage at the loss of life within their community by setting the Mercedes car on fire. As a result, traffic on the Ashtavinayak route connecting Daund and Patas was temporarily disrupted.