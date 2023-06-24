Nicki Minaj's neighbours trying to get rid of her, felon husband

Los Angeles, June 24 Rapper Nicki Minaj's neighbours are said to be trying to get rid of her and her husband from their fancy A-list area, due to historic sex offence charges.

Some of the rapper's neighbours are joining forces to get Nicki and her "convicted felon husband", Kenneth Petty, away from their celebrity-filled neighbourhood, reports 'Mirror.co.uk'.

Nicki's husband, whom she wed in 2019, is currently serving one year in home detention after failing to register as a sex offender in California, with him also sentenced in July 2022 to three years probation.

As per 'Mirror.co.uk', in 1995, when the now-45-year-old was around 17, Kenneth was convicted in New York for the attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl. The rapper's husband was convicted of first-degree rape and served four years in prison.

A Change.org petition has even been created about the Starships singer and her husband, who is also the father to her son, with it garnering more than 1,000 signatures.

The petition was originally started on December 25, with it coming to light after the 40-year-old star was said to have purchased a $19.5m home in Hidden Hills.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor