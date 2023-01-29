Mechatronics students & teachers imparted training on Electric Vehicle

Aurangabad:

The students and teachers of the Advanced Diploma in Automotive Mechatronics (ADAM) were imparted week-long training on Electric Vehicle (EV) at Mercedez Benz in Pune, last week.

The ADAM is being run jointly by Government Polytechnic and Mercedes Benz at the polytechnic in the city since 2009.

Trainer of Mercedes Benz Shivaji Bhosale trained ADAM centre coordinator and instructor Makrand Bhagwat, instructors D D Deore and Vinod Sarode and 22 students of the course.

Makrand Bhagwat said that a total of 22 students are selected for the course through an entrance test and interview.

Around 300 students have completed the training during the last 14 years and all the students got placements in top automobile companies like Renault India, Mercedes Benz, Skoda Auto Volkswagen, and Jaguar Land Rover and their showrooms in different countries including UAE.

He said that every year three students who are from the economically poor section are selected for the scholarship. Each selected student gets Rs 1.50 lakh scholarship.

All students of batch 2022 got placement

Congratulated students and teachers, Principal of polytechnic Dr Adesh Jinturkar said that all the students of the batch of ADAM 2022 got placement at the dealers of Mercedes Benza on completion of the training, overcoming the marking situation created due to the Covid outbreak.