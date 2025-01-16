VIDEO: Fire Breaks Out at Gabba During Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes BBL 2025 Match

A fire broke out in the stands during a Big Bash League match between Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes at the Gabba. The fire started near the DJ area during the fourth over of the Hurricanes’ run chase. Flames quickly spread. ground dtaff used a fire extinguisher and a cloth to control the flames.

Play was delayed at The Gabba when a fire broke out in the stands. #BBL14pic.twitter.com/v2J2OktfuF — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 16, 2025

The umpires halted the match and spectators in the affected area were evacuated. The game resumed after a brief delay once the fire was under control.

Hobart Hurricanes won the toss and chose to bowl first. They made an early breakthrough when Nathan McSweeney was dismissed for just 1. Marnus Labuschagne then anchored the innings with 77 runs off 44 balls. Matt Renshaw added 40 runs off 25 balls. Tom Alsop scored 39 runs off 27 balls. Brisbane Heat finished with 201/6.

Nathan Ellis was the standout bowler for the Hurricanes, taking 3 wickets. Marcus Bean and Mitchell Owen claimed one wicket each.

In response, the Hurricanes chased down the target in a thrilling finish. Caleb Jewell scored 76 runs off 49 balls. Nikhil Chaudhary contributed 39 runs off 27 balls. Matthew Wade and Jake Doran remained unbeaten on 15 and 8 runs respectively.

For Brisbane Heat, Spencer Johnson took 3 wickets. Mitchell Swepson and Xavier Bartlett each claimed one wicket.