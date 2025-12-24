Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 Points Table: Updated Standings After Round 1 Matches

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26 - Points Table: India greats Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma marked their return to the domestic circuit with centuries as the Vijay Hazare Trophy opened in spectacular fashion on Tuesday. The opening day produced a staggering 22 centuries as batters dominated across venues. The biggest surprise came from Bihar teenager Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who smashed 190 off 84 balls against Arunachal Pradesh to become the youngest List A centurion at 14. His hundred came in just 36 balls, the second fastest by an Indian, as Bihar posted a world record 574 for six, the highest total in List A history. Arunachal Pradesh were dismissed for 177.

Kohli struck a fluent 131 off 101 balls in Bengaluru to guide Delhi to a four wicket win over Andhra Pradesh. During the innings, he became only the second Indian after Sachin Tendulkar to cross 16,000 List A runs and registered his 58th List A century. In Jaipur, Rohit produced a masterclass with an unbeaten 155 off 94 balls as Mumbai chased down Sikkim’s 236 with ease. The knock featured 18 fours and nine sixes and drew loud chants from the crowd at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Jharkhand wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan continued the run fest with a 33 ball century against defending champions Karnataka. Kishan finished with 125 off 39 balls as Jharkhand posted 412 for nine. Karnataka responded with the second highest successful chase in List A history, led by Devdutt Padikkal’s 147. Several other matches also produced landmark performances. Odisha opener Swastik Samal hit a double century, while Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Kerala and Punjab posted imposing totals powered by multiple half centuries and hundreds.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26 – Points Table

Elite Group A

Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka made winning starts and share the top four spots with four points each. Kerala lead the group on net run rate after a dominant victory over Tripura. Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Puducherry and Tripura remain without points after opening losses.

Pos Team M W L T D N/R Pts NRR 1 Kerala 1 1 0 0 0 0 4 +2.900 2 Tamil Nadu 1 1 0 0 0 0 4 +2.020 3 Madhya Pradesh 1 1 0 0 0 0 4 +1.980 4 Karnataka 1 1 0 0 0 0 4 +0.455 5 Jharkhand 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 −0.455 6 Rajasthan 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 −1.980 7 Puducherry 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 −2.020 8 Tripura 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 −2.900

Elite Group B

Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Baroda and Bengal began their campaigns with wins and have four points each. Uttar Pradesh sit on top due to a superior net run rate. Vidarbha, Assam, Chandigarh and Hyderabad began the tournament with defeats.

Pos Team M W L T D N/R Pts NRR 1 Uttar Pradesh 1 1 0 0 0 0 4 +1.680 2 Jammu & Kashmir 1 1 0 0 0 0 4 +1.489 3 Baroda 1 1 0 0 0 0 4 +0.276 4 Bengal 1 1 0 0 0 0 4 +0.203 5 Vidarbha 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 −0.203 6 Assam 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 −0.276 7 Chandigarh 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 −1.489 8 Hyderabad 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 −1.680

Elite Group C

Mumbai lead Elite Group C after a convincing win and hold the best net run rate in the group. Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Goa also secured victories to move to four points. Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand and Sikkim lost their opening matches.

Pos Team M W L T D N/R Pts NRR 1 Mumbai 1 1 0 0 0 0 4 +3.050 2 Himachal Pradesh 1 1 0 0 0 0 4 +1.900 3 Punjab 1 1 0 0 0 0 4 +1.020 4 Goa 1 1 0 0 0 0 4 +0.638 5 Chhattisgarh 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 −0.638 6 Maharashtra 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 −1.020 7 Uttarakhand 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 −1.900 8 Sikkim 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 −3.050

Elite Group D

Delhi, Gujarat, Railways and Saurashtra registered wins and occupy the top four positions with four points each. Delhi are placed first on net run rate. Odisha, Haryana, Services and Andhra are in the lower half after defeats.

Pos Team M W L T D N/R Pts NRR 1 Delhi 1 1 0 0 0 0 4 +2.005 2 Gujarat 1 1 0 0 0 0 4 +1.631 3 Railways 1 1 0 0 0 0 4 +0.843 4 Saurashtra 1 1 0 0 0 0 4 +0.206 5 Odisha 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 −0.206 6 Haryana 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 −0.843 7 Services 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 −1.631 8 Andhra 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 −2.005

Plate Group

Bihar, Manipur and Meghalaya secured wins to sit on four points. Bihar led the table by a wide margin on net run rate after a massive victory over Arunachal Pradesh. Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh were beaten in their first matches.