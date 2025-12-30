Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 Points Table: Updated Standings After Round 3; Check Where Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s Teams Stand

Vijay Hazare Trophy Stats: The 2025-26 season of India’s domestic 50-over tournament continued to take shape after the third round concluded on Monday. A total of 38 teams are competing for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Six teams in the Elite groups and one team in the Plate group remain unbeaten so far. Madhya Pradesh sits at the top of Group A after winning all three of its matches. Karnataka are level on points with three wins from three games but trail Madhya Pradesh on net run rate. Jharkhand hold third place with eight points. In one of the standout matches of the tournament, Jharkhand posted 412 runs against Karnataka with skipper Ishan Kishan scoring a 33-ball century. Karnataka responded with a record run chase led by Devdutt Padikkal’s century.

Uttar Pradesh leads Group B with 12 points after victories over Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Baroda. They are the only unbeaten team in the group after three rounds. Group C features two unbeaten teams, Mumbai and Goa. Mumbai topped the table due to a superior net run rate, while Goa remained close behind with three wins.

Delhi leads Group D with three wins from three matches. The side has defeated Andhra, Gujarat and Saurashtra to remain unbeaten after the opening phase of the tournament. Bihar continue their strong run in the Plate Group. They have collected 12 points from three matches and remain the only unbeaten team in the group.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 | Elite Group A Points Table (Updated)

Rank Team Matches Won Lost NRR Points 1 Madhya Pradesh (MP) 3 3 0 +1.017 12 2 Karnataka (KAR) 3 3 0 +0.370 12 3 Jharkhand (JHA) 3 2 1 +1.268 8 4 Tripura (TRI) 3 2 1 +0.044 8 5 Kerala (KER) 3 1 2 +0.594 4 6 Tamil Nadu (TN) 3 1 2 +0.495 4 7 Rajasthan (RAJ) 3 0 3 −1.587 0 8 Puducherry (PUD) 3 0 3 −2.297 0

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 | Elite Group B Points Table (Updated)

Rank Team Matches Won Lost NRR Points 1 Uttar Pradesh (UP) 3 3 0 +2.433 12 2 Jammu and Kashmir (JAM) 3 2 1 +1.423 8 3 Vidarbha (VID) 3 2 1 +0.634 8 4 Baroda (BAR) 3 2 1 +0.198 8 5 Bengal (BEN) 3 2 1 −0.357 8 6 Assam (ASM) 3 1 2 −1.000 4 7 Hyderabad (HYD) 3 0 3 −1.202 0 8 Chandigarh (CHN) 3 0 3 −2.207 0

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 | Elite Group C Points Table (Updated)

Rank Team Matches Won Lost NRR Points 1 Mumbai (MUM) 3 3 0 +2.427 12 2 Goa (GOA) 3 3 0 +0.697 12 3 Himachal Pradesh (HIM) 3 2 1 +0.627 8 4 Punjab (PUN) 3 2 1 +0.573 8 5 Maharashtra (MAH) 3 1 2 +0.922 4 6 Uttarakhand (UT) 3 1 2 −0.891 4 7 Chhattisgarh (CHA) 3 0 3 −1.541 0 8 Sikkim (SIK) 3 0 3 −2.876 0

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 | Elite Group D Points Table (Updated)

Rank Team Matches Won Lost NRR Points 1 Delhi (DEL) 3 3 0 +0.644 12 2 Odisha (ODS) 3 2 1 +1.144 8 3 Railways (RAI) 3 2 1 +0.610 8 4 Haryana (HAR) 3 2 1 +0.373 8 5 Gujarat (GCC) 3 1 2 +0.315 4 6 Saurashtra (SAU) 3 1 2 −0.508 4 7 Andhra (AP) 3 1 2 −0.547 4 8 Services (SER) 3 0 3 −2.145 0

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 | Plate Group Points Table (Updated)