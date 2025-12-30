Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 Points Table: Updated Standings After Round 3; Check Where Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s Teams Stand

Vijay Hazare Trophy Stats: The 2025-26 season of India’s domestic 50-over tournament continued to take shape after the third ...

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: December 30, 2025 16:06 IST2025-12-30T16:06:08+5:302025-12-30T16:06:52+5:30

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 Points Table: Updated Standings After Round 3; Check Where Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s Teams Stand | Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 Points Table: Updated Standings After Round 3; Check Where Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s Teams Stand

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 Points Table: Updated Standings After Round 3; Check Where Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s Teams Stand

Next

Vijay Hazare Trophy Stats: The 2025-26 season of India’s domestic 50-over tournament continued to take shape after the third round concluded on Monday. A total of 38 teams are competing for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Six teams in the Elite groups and one team in the Plate group remain unbeaten so far. Madhya Pradesh sits at the top of Group A after winning all three of its matches. Karnataka are level on points with three wins from three games but trail Madhya Pradesh on net run rate. Jharkhand hold third place with eight points. In one of the standout matches of the tournament, Jharkhand posted 412 runs against Karnataka with skipper Ishan Kishan scoring a 33-ball century. Karnataka responded with a record run chase led by Devdutt Padikkal’s century.

Uttar Pradesh leads Group B with 12 points after victories over Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Baroda. They are the only unbeaten team in the group after three rounds. Group C features two unbeaten teams, Mumbai and Goa. Mumbai topped the table due to a superior net run rate, while Goa remained close behind with three wins.

Delhi leads Group D with three wins from three matches. The side has defeated Andhra, Gujarat and Saurashtra to remain unbeaten after the opening phase of the tournament. Bihar continue their strong run in the Plate Group. They have collected 12 points from three matches and remain the only unbeaten team in the group.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 | Elite Group A Points Table (Updated)

RankTeamMatchesWonLostNRRPoints
1Madhya Pradesh (MP)330+1.01712
2Karnataka (KAR)330+0.37012
3Jharkhand (JHA)321+1.2688
4Tripura (TRI)321+0.0448
5Kerala (KER)312+0.5944
6Tamil Nadu (TN)312+0.4954
7Rajasthan (RAJ)303−1.5870
8Puducherry (PUD)303−2.2970

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 | Elite Group B Points Table (Updated)

RankTeamMatchesWonLostNRRPoints
1Uttar Pradesh (UP)330+2.43312
2Jammu and Kashmir (JAM)321+1.4238
3Vidarbha (VID)321+0.6348
4Baroda (BAR)321+0.1988
5Bengal (BEN)321−0.3578
6Assam (ASM)312−1.0004
7Hyderabad (HYD)303−1.2020
8Chandigarh (CHN)303−2.2070

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 | Elite Group C Points Table (Updated)

RankTeamMatchesWonLostNRRPoints
1Mumbai (MUM)330+2.42712
2Goa (GOA)330+0.69712
3Himachal Pradesh (HIM)321+0.6278
4Punjab (PUN)321+0.5738
5Maharashtra (MAH)312+0.9224
6Uttarakhand (UT)312−0.8914
7Chhattisgarh (CHA)303−1.5410
8Sikkim (SIK)303−2.8760

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 | Elite Group D Points Table (Updated)

RankTeamMatchesWonLostNRRPoints
1Delhi (DEL)330+0.64412
2Odisha (ODS)321+1.1448
3Railways (RAI)321+0.6108
4Haryana (HAR)321+0.3738
5Gujarat (GCC)312+0.3154
6Saurashtra (SAU)312−0.5084
7Andhra (AP)312−0.5474
8Services (SER)303−2.1450

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 | Plate Group Points Table (Updated)

RankTeamMatchesWonLostNRRPoints
1Bihar (BIH)330+3.71612
2Nagaland (NAG)321+1.6938
3Manipur (MAN)321+0.0808
4Meghalaya (MEG)312−0.5764
5Arunachal Pradesh (AP)312−2.6064
6Mizoram (MIZ)303−1.9400

 

Open in app
Tags :Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26Vijay Hazare TrophyVijay Hazare Trophy GroupVijay Hazare Trophy One-DayRohit SharmaVirat KohliMumbai Cricket AssociationDelhi cricket associationVaibhav SuryavanshiBihar Cricket AssociationCricket News