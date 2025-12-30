Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 Round 4 Schedule: Full List of Matches, Timings, Groups, Venues and Live Streaming Details

Delhi Cricket Team vs Odisha Cricket Team Match Schedule: The fourth round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 will be played ...

December 30, 2025

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 Round 4 Schedule: Full List of Matches, Timings, Groups, Venues and Live Streaming Details

Delhi Cricket Team vs Odisha Cricket Team Match Schedule: The fourth round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 will be played on Wednesday across five cities in India, with several key Elite Group and Plate Group matches scheduled to begin simultaneously at 9 a.m. IST. In Elite Group A, Jharkhand will face Tamil Nadu at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, while Kerala take on Rajasthan at the Gujarat College Ground. Karnataka will meet Puducherry at the ADSA Railways Ground, and Madhya Pradesh will play Tripura at Narendra Modi Stadium B. Elite Group B fixtures will be played in Rajkot, where Bengal will face Jammu and Kashmir, Assam will meet Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh will play Vidarbha, and Baroda will take on Hyderabad. Jaipur will host Elite Group C matches, including Goa vs. Mumbai, Chhattisgarh vs. Sikkim, Maharashtra vs. Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh vs. Punjab.

Elite Group D matches will be split between Alur and Bengaluru. Gujarat will play Railways at KSCA Ground 2 in Alur, Haryana will face Services at KSCA Ground, Delhi will take on Odisha at KSCA Ground 3, and Andhra will meet Saurashtra at the Centre of Excellence Ground 2 in Bengaluru. Plate group matches will be held in Ranchi, where Manipur will face Mizoram, Bihar will take on Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh will meet Meghalaya.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 Groups

GroupTeams
Group ARajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Hyderabad, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand
Group BBengal, Baroda, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Saurashtra, Goa
Group CMumbai, Karnataka, Services, Kerala, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Tripura
Group DDelhi, Haryana, Vidarbha, Railways, Puducherry, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 – Round 4 Schedule (Elite)

Group A

MatchTime (IST)Venue
Kerala vs Rajasthan9:00 AMGujarat College Ground, Ahmedabad
Jharkhand vs Tamil Nadu9:00 AMNarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Karnataka vs Puducherry9:00 AMADSA Railways Ground, Ahmedabad
Madhya Pradesh vs Tripura9:00 AMNarendra Modi Stadium B, Ahmedabad

Group B

MatchTime (IST)Venue
Bengal vs J&K9:00 AMSanosara Ground A, Rajkot
Assam vs Uttar Pradesh9:00 AMNiranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot
Chandigarh vs Vidarbha9:00 AMNiranjan Shah Stadium Ground C, Rajkot
Baroda vs Hyderabad9:00 AMSanosara Ground B, Rajkot

Group C

MatchTime (IST)Venue
Goa vs Mumbai9:00 AMJaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur
Chhattisgarh vs Sikkim9:00 AMSawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Maharashtra vs Uttarakhand9:00 AMAnantam Ground, Jaipur
Himachal Pradesh vs Punjab9:00 AMKL Saini Ground, Jaipur

Group D

MatchTime (IST)Venue
Gujarat vs Railways9:00 AMKSCA Ground 2, Alur
Haryana vs Services9:00 AMKSCA Ground, Alur
Delhi vs Odisha9:00 AMKSCA Ground 3, Alur
Andhra vs Saurashtra9:00 AMCoE Ground 2, Bengaluru

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 – Round 4 Schedule (Plate)

MatchTime (IST)Venue
Manipur vs Mizoram9:00 AMJSCA International Stadium, Ranchi
Bihar vs Nagaland9:00 AMJSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi
Arunachal Pradesh vs Meghalaya9:00 AMUsha Martin Ground, Ranchi

Live telecast and streaming

The BCCI has full broadcast facilities only at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. As a result, only the matches between Assam vs. Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand vs. Tamil Nadu will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website on Wednesday, December 31, 2025. However, fans follow live score updates of all other matches on the BCCI’s official platforms. 

