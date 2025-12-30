Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 Round 4 Schedule: Full List of Matches, Timings, Groups, Venues and Live Streaming Details

Delhi Cricket Team vs Odisha Cricket Team Match Schedule: The fourth round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 will be played on Wednesday across five cities in India, with several key Elite Group and Plate Group matches scheduled to begin simultaneously at 9 a.m. IST. In Elite Group A, Jharkhand will face Tamil Nadu at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, while Kerala take on Rajasthan at the Gujarat College Ground. Karnataka will meet Puducherry at the ADSA Railways Ground, and Madhya Pradesh will play Tripura at Narendra Modi Stadium B. Elite Group B fixtures will be played in Rajkot, where Bengal will face Jammu and Kashmir, Assam will meet Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh will play Vidarbha, and Baroda will take on Hyderabad. Jaipur will host Elite Group C matches, including Goa vs. Mumbai, Chhattisgarh vs. Sikkim, Maharashtra vs. Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh vs. Punjab.

Elite Group D matches will be split between Alur and Bengaluru. Gujarat will play Railways at KSCA Ground 2 in Alur, Haryana will face Services at KSCA Ground, Delhi will take on Odisha at KSCA Ground 3, and Andhra will meet Saurashtra at the Centre of Excellence Ground 2 in Bengaluru. Plate group matches will be held in Ranchi, where Manipur will face Mizoram, Bihar will take on Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh will meet Meghalaya.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 Groups

Group Teams Group A Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Hyderabad, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand Group B Bengal, Baroda, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Saurashtra, Goa Group C Mumbai, Karnataka, Services, Kerala, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Tripura Group D Delhi, Haryana, Vidarbha, Railways, Puducherry, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 – Round 4 Schedule (Elite)

Group A

Match Time (IST) Venue Kerala vs Rajasthan 9:00 AM Gujarat College Ground, Ahmedabad Jharkhand vs Tamil Nadu 9:00 AM Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Karnataka vs Puducherry 9:00 AM ADSA Railways Ground, Ahmedabad Madhya Pradesh vs Tripura 9:00 AM Narendra Modi Stadium B, Ahmedabad

Group B

Match Time (IST) Venue Bengal vs J&K 9:00 AM Sanosara Ground A, Rajkot Assam vs Uttar Pradesh 9:00 AM Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot Chandigarh vs Vidarbha 9:00 AM Niranjan Shah Stadium Ground C, Rajkot Baroda vs Hyderabad 9:00 AM Sanosara Ground B, Rajkot

Group C

Match Time (IST) Venue Goa vs Mumbai 9:00 AM Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur Chhattisgarh vs Sikkim 9:00 AM Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur Maharashtra vs Uttarakhand 9:00 AM Anantam Ground, Jaipur Himachal Pradesh vs Punjab 9:00 AM KL Saini Ground, Jaipur

Group D

Match Time (IST) Venue Gujarat vs Railways 9:00 AM KSCA Ground 2, Alur Haryana vs Services 9:00 AM KSCA Ground, Alur Delhi vs Odisha 9:00 AM KSCA Ground 3, Alur Andhra vs Saurashtra 9:00 AM CoE Ground 2, Bengaluru

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 – Round 4 Schedule (Plate)

Match Time (IST) Venue Manipur vs Mizoram 9:00 AM JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi Bihar vs Nagaland 9:00 AM JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi Arunachal Pradesh vs Meghalaya 9:00 AM Usha Martin Ground, Ranchi

Live telecast and streaming

The BCCI has full broadcast facilities only at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. As a result, only the matches between Assam vs. Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand vs. Tamil Nadu will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website on Wednesday, December 31, 2025. However, fans follow live score updates of all other matches on the BCCI’s official platforms.