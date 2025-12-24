Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Streaming: When and Where To Watch Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in VHT 2025–26

Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Streaming: Star batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will bat later on Tuesday as Delhi and Mumbai field first in their opening matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 season. Delhi won the toss and elected to field against Andhra. Mumbai, meanwhile, lost the toss and were asked to bowl first against Sikkim.

Rohit Sharma Gets Loud Cheers While Fielding in the Slips​ (VIDEO)​​​​​​

Rohit Sharma and Sarfaraz Khan in the slips. pic.twitter.com/MFU1C1wp7Q — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 24, 2025

Rohit Sharma was fielding in the slips, fans were chanting “Rohit, Rohit” loudly. pic.twitter.com/afCXrvSUCM — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) December 24, 2025

Kohli and Rohit headline a star-studded lineup featuring several leading Indian players returning to domestic one-day cricket. Other notable names expected to feature in the tournament include Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Abhishek Sharma and Shivam Dube.

Despite the presence of top international stars, fans have limited viewing options. Most Vijay Hazare Trophy matches will not be televised or livestreamed. The BCCI has full broadcast facilities only at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. As a result, only a limited number of matches from those venues will be available to watch. However, fans follow live score updates of all other matches on the BCCI’s official platforms.

Kohli fans in Bengaluru face further disappointment as Delhi’s matches have been shifted to the BCCI Centre of Excellence. The venue does not allow public entry which rules out live viewing for spectators.

Fans in Jaipur, however, will have the opportunity to watch Rohit in action. Mumbai’s match against Sikkim is being played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, where entry has been kept free for spectators. Officials are expecting a crowd of around 2,000 to 3,000 fans, and security arrangements have been strengthened at the ground.

Andhra vs Delhi, Group D Playing XI

Andhra (Playing XI): Srikar Bharat(w), Ashwin Hebbar, Shaik Rasheed, Ricky Bhui, Nitish Kumar Reddy(c), Saurabh Kumar, Maramreddy Hemanth Reddy, K S Narasimha Raju, Tripurana Vijay, Satyanarayana Raju, SDNV Prasad

Delhi (Playing XI): Arpit Rana, Priyansh Arya, Virat Kohli, Nitish Rana, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Simarjeet Singh, Harsh Tyagi, Ishant Sharma, Prince Yadav, Navdeep Saini

Mumbai vs Sikkim, Group C Playing XIs

Mumbai (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sarfaraz Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Musheer Khan, Hardik Tamore(w), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Shardul Thakur(c), Tushar Deshpande, Sylvester DSouza

Sikkim (Playing XI): Lee Yong Lepcha(c), Ashish Thapa(w), Amit Rajera, Robin Limboo, Gurinder Singh, Kranthi Kumar, Palzor Tamang, Ankur Malik, K Sai Satwik, Md Saptulla, Abhishek Kr Shah