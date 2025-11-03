Virat Kohli Congratulates Harmanpreet Kaur and Team After India’s Historic ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Win: ‘Proud Moment for Every Indian’

India Women’s National Cricket Team vs South Africa Women’s National Cricket Team: Virat Kohli celebrated India’s historic ICC Women’s World Cup triumph after Harmanpreet Kaur’s team defeated South Africa by 52 runs at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. Kohli said he had never been prouder to be an Indian as he praised the team for creating history.

“The girls have created history and I couldn’t be more proud as an Indian to see the hard work of so many years come to life finally,” Kohli wrote on social media. “They deserve all the applause and a big congratulations to Harman and the whole team for achieving this historic feat. Also congratulations to the squad and management for their work behind the scenes. Well done India. Enjoy the moment to the fullest. This will inspire generations of girls to take up the sport in our country. Jai Hind.”

India’s win ended decades of heartbreak as they secured their maiden Women’s World Cup crown on their third attempt. After South Africa opted to field, openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana gave India a strong start with a 104-run partnership. Shafali top scored with 87, while Deepti Sharma added 58 runs and later took five wickets to seal the victory. Richa Ghosh’s quick 34 helped India post 298 runs.

In reply, South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt scored a fighting century, but Deepti’s five-wicket haul and Shafali’s all-round show turned the match India’s way. South Africa were bowled out for 246, as Harmanpreet Kaur’s team lifted the trophy in front of a packed home crowd.

With the win, India became only the fourth team to claim the ICC Women’s World Cup, joining Australia, England and New Zealand.

India Women’s National Cricket Team vs South Africa Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard:

India 298/7 in 50 overs (Shafali Verma 87, Deepti Sharma 58; Ayabonga Khaka 3/58) beat South Africa: 246 (Laura Wolvaardt 101, Annerie Dercksen 35, Deepti Sharma 5/39).