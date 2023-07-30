Virat Kohli makes fans' day in Bridgetown with autographs; receives bracelet from young fan

Bridgetown [Barbados], July 30 : Team India's star batter Virat Kohli was seen giving autographs and clicking pictures with some young fans in a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their social media handles.

On Sunday, the BCCI posted a video of star batter Kohli, captain Rohit Sharma and batter Suryakumar Yadav posing for a few photos and signing autographs.

A young fan gifted a bracelet to Kohli. Acknowledging her affection and gesture, the latter wore the bracelet on his right wrist and thanked the young fan for it.

https://twitter.com/BCCI/status/1685499593168232448

"Fan gestures like these Autographs and selfies ft. #TeamIndia Captain @ImRo45, @imVkohli& @surya_14kumar. Cricket fans here in Barbados also gifted a bracelet made for Virat Kohli," the BCCI captioned its post on Twitter.

In the meantime, captain Rohit and batter Suryakumar also joined the fans and clicked photos with them.

Fans could be seen expressing their feelings over seeing Kohli and getting to take selfies with him in a video that the BCCI shared.

In order to fill in the gaps and finalise the squad for the ODI World Cup at home in October-November, India rested captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the 2nd ODI against West Indies.

In the opening ODI, the former India skipper pushed himself down the order to give the young batsmen a chance to prove their mettle.

Kohli has yet to bat in the ODI series.

India will take on West Indies in the series decider at the Queen's Park Oval on Tuesday.

