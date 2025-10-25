Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Equal Sachin Tendulkar-Rahul Dravid Record for India During AUS vs IND 3rd ODI in Sydney

Australian Men’s Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma equaled a 13-year-old Indian record during the third and final ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The pair has now played 391 international matches together across formats, matching the tally of legends Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid.

The milestone came during Kohli’s 305th ODI and Rohit’s 276th. The duo has represented India across Tests, ODIs, and T20Is, becoming central figures in Indian cricket over nearly two decades. They have played 60 Tests, 225 ODIs, and 106 T20Is together.

Tendulkar and Dravid set the record between 1996 and 2012, appearing in 146 Tests and 245 ODIs together. Kohli and Rohit now hold the record for the most games played by an Indian pair, though they remain behind Sri Lankan pair Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara, who played 550 matches together.

Rohit debuted for India in 2007, followed by Kohli in 2008. The pair returned to international cricket for the Australia series after last appearing in the 2025 Champions Trophy.