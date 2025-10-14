Virat Kohli Spotted at Delhi Airport Ahead of India's Tour of Australia, Video Goes Viral

Virat Kohli who is missing from the spotlight from past few months as he spending time with family. On Tuesday, October 14 social media boomed with the videos of Virat Kohli's India return. Virat was spotted at New Delhi airport ahead of ODI series against Australia. Ex-captain of India avoided media and enter his car. His return signals the start of India's white-ball preparations for their Australian tour, where he's expected to play his first international match since the Champions Trophy.

With Virat Kohli's arrival, questions persist about his future with the national team. Having retired from Test and T20 formats to focus on limited-overs cricket, his selection for the ODI series against Australia has sparked debate about his and Rohit Sharma's potential inclusion in India's 2027 ODI World Cup plans. The team will depart for Perth in two groups on October 15, ahead of the first ODI on October 19. The BCCI sources cited limited business-class availability as the reason for the phased travel arrangements.

While chief selector Ajit Agarkar is hesitant to guarantee long-term roles for Kohli and Rohit, ODI captain Shubman Gill considers their experience and match-winning ability crucial for India's 2027 campaign. Both are likely to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy starting December 24, potentially marking Kohli's first List A appearance in 15 years.

Fans reaction

Video of Virat Kohli exiting the airport has gone viral and fans excited to see his game in upcoming match. One fan reacted, "The GOAT is here !!". Another fan said King ka Swag hi alag hein.