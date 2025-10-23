Virat Kohli Takes Easy Catch to Dismiss Travis Head Off Harshit Rana’s Bowling During India vs Australia 2nd ODI in Adelaide (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India fast bowler Harshit Rana dismissed Australia’s aggressive opener Travis Head during the second ODI at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, October 23. Virat Kohli completed a simple catch at mid-off as Head was out for 28 runs.

You cannot keep this man out of the game! 😎#HarshitRana outfoxes Travis Head who gives a simple catch to #ViratKohli. 👏#AUSvIND 👉 2nd ODI | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/dfQTtniyltpic.twitter.com/Hrfh9iRlhS — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 23, 2025

Earlier, Rohit Sharma scored 73 off 97 balls with two sixes and seven fours as India posted 264 for 9. Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel added 61 and 44 runs respectively. Shubman Gill and Kohli were dismissed for 9 and 0. Adam Zampa led the Australian bowling with four wickets for 60. Xavier Bartlett and Mitchell Starc shared three and two wickets respectively.

In Australia’s reply, Arshdeep Singh gave India the first breakthrough by dismissing skipper Mitchell Marsh for 11 runs. The visitors lost their first wicket at 30 runs. Harshit Rana struck soon after, removing Travis Head with a well-timed catch by Virat Kohli. In the 21.4 over, Axar Patel bowled Matt Renshaw for 30 runs off 30 balls.

India must win the match to stay alive in the three-match series after losing the opener by seven wickets under the DLS method.

First Innings Scorecard: India 264/9 (Rohit Sharma 73, Shreyas Iyer 61; Adam Zampa 4/60). Vs Australia.