Watch; David Warner wishes Allu Arjun in Pushpa style on his birthday

On Friday, Allu Arjun, the popular actor known for his role in Pushpa, celebrated his 41st birthday. On this occasion, many fans and celebrities took to social media to express their heartfelt birthday wishes for the actor.

Several celebrities, including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna, Chiranjeevi, Mrunal Thakur, and others, posted pictures to extend their wishes on the actor's birthday. Additionally, Australian cricketer David Warner and his daughter sent a special message to the actor on his special day.

The cricketer took to his official Instagram account and shared a video in which he is seen wishing the actor in Pushpa style. "Happy birthday, mate. We can't wait for Pushpa 2. We hope you have a great birthday," he is heard saying in the video.

Warner then does Pushpa's Jhukega Nhi pose and his daughter Isla is then heard saying, "Happy Birthday Pushpa."

Soon after he shared the video, Allu Arjun reshared the video on his Instagram story and thanked him. "Thank you for all the love," he wrote.