Pushpa 2: 'Angaaron The Couple Song' Second Single Featuring Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun Announced (Watch Video)

After ruling the audience heart with the single 'Pushpa Pushpa', makers of Pushpa 2 have released second single. The teaser poster for the second single of the film was released on Wednesday. This track showcase both Srivalli (played by Rashmika) and her Saami (played by Arjun aka Pushpa Raj). Fans were expecting another infectious and catchy song, similar to the hit track 'Saami Saami' from the first movie and this song had standup to their mark.

Allu Arjun won a National Film Award for his performance in the first part of the film Pushpa, which was directed by Sukumar. The first part focused on power struggles in the world of red sandalwood smuggling. The upcoming sequel will feature Allu Arjun, Rashmika, and Fahadh Faasil reprising their roles. The film will be released in Telugu, as well as other south Indian languages and Hindi. Pushpa: The Rise premiered in December 2021, and fans have eagerly been anticipating the sequel.

After ruling the box office the second installment of the Pushpa, Pushpa 2: The rule is set to release on 15th August 2024. Makers are teasing audience by releasing short clips of movie.