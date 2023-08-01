"We all turned up today hoping to get up and win 3-1": Australian captain Cummins after Ashes end in a draw 

London [UK], August 1 : Australian skipper Pat Cummins thinks that his team have missed an opportunity of clinching the Ashes series by 3-1 after they lost the fifth Test at the Oval by 49 runs.

Game-changing spells by England's Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali denied Australia their first Ashes win in away from home since 2001 and Stuart Broad scripted a fairytale finish to his career by taking the final two wickets, defeating the visitors by 49 runs in the fifth and final Ashes Test at The Oval on Monday.

With this, England has drawn the series 2-2. Australia has retained the Ashes urn, but they have not won it outright, something that they have not done since 2001 in England.

After the end of a remarkable series, Cummins said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo, "Felt like we got ourselves into some really good positions, first of all winning the first two games, but then Headingley and again this week - match-winning positions we didn't quite capitalise on, that happens. We were out of it in Birmingham and found a way to win. Once we reflect on it, we'll be proud that we were able to retain [the Ashes], it's been a wonderful tour, but we all turned up today hoping to get up and win 3-1."

Australia had a fantastic start in the series as they were 2-0 after playing two matches in a five-match series.

"Coming over here and retaining the Ashes feels like a bit of a missed opportunity. [But] in 2019 we were all pretty happy about retaining the Ashes. So don't think we should lose sight of that. Think it's a huge achievement to come over here and win and get ourselves into many winning positions," The Australian captain added.

After the second session was washed out due to rain, Australia started the final session of the day at 238/3 with Steve Smith (40) and Travis Head (31) standing unbeaten at the crease, needing 146 runs to win.

"Think there's a couple of key partnerships batting-wise that felt if we'd just put on another 50 runs that it could really have turned the tide in our favour," Cummins said. "No doubt that the one big innings they put on [at Old Trafford], you look at could we maybe do some things a little differently, but you never know if that will change anything. There's too many unknowns."

England made a comeback in the match, with Chris Woakes getting the prized wicket of Smith, who nicked the ball straight into the hands of Zak Crawley for 54. Later, Moeen dismissed the dangerous Mitchell Marsh for just six after being caught behind by Jonny Bairstow. Woakes then in the next over got Mitchell Starc for a two-ball duck.

The tides turned in favour of England, who had reduced Australia to 275/7 with 109 runs to go.

Moeen's golden arm continued to do wonders for England, as skipper Pat Cummins was caught by England captain Ben Stokes at leg slip for nine. Australia was 294/8 and needed 90 runs with two more wickets left.

Broad completed a fairytale finish to his career, taking his final wicket, dismissing Carey for 28 after he was caught by Bairstow. Australia was all out for 334 runs, losing by 49 runs.

