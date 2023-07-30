"We got one win, to take the series": WI skipper Shai Hope after leveling series to 1-1 against India 

Bridgetown [Barbados], July 30 : After a comfortable win by 6-wicket over India, West Indies skipper Shai Hope said on Sunday that they are just one win away from claiming the series victory against India.

Indian bowlers failed to defend a low target of 182 as West Indies Captain Shai Hope's 50 provided a 6-wicket victory to the Caribbeans in the second ODI of the three-match series in Barbados.

Hope who scored unbeaten 63 said in post-match presentation, "I am happy, when I get a fifty, when I get a hundred and when the team wins. You got to find ways to score quickly on that wicket, especially against a quality bowling attack like India. Very satisfied. We got one win, got to win the next game to take the series."

"The guys are going to come hard again. We keep speaking about the attitude, and today we displayed that. We need to replicate that and need to be more consistent with the bat and ball. Complete performance I must say, the surface was challenging, the bowlers and batters did well. We want to be on the winning side and if we tick all the boxes, I am pretty sure we can achieve that," Hope added.

Hope led from the front with 63* off 80 balls, with the support of Keacy Carty, who scored 48* off 65 balls.

Shardul Thakur picked up three wickets, conceding 42 runs. Apart from him, Kuldeep Yadav took one wicket.

Chasing a low total of 182 runs, the West Indies openers Brandon King and Kyle Mayers gave a solid start as they added 50 runs to the board in 8.1 overs.

Shardul Thakur brought India back to the game after his exceptional ninth over, in which he took two wickets. He cleared up Kyle Mayers at 36 with his back-of-the-length ball. Then, in the same over, Thakur dismissed Brandon King at 15 with his unplayable full-length ball.

West Indies captain Hope then steered the innings with Keacy Carty. India used seven bowling options but non where able to break Hope and Keacy’s partnership.

Earlier, with India were bundled out at 181 in 40.5 overs with Gudakesh Motie and Romario Shepherd picking up three wickets each.

