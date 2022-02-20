West Indies name Stafanie Taylor as captain for Women's World Cup

Stafanie Taylor has been named captain of West Indies' 15-player squad for the Women's World Cup, which begins in New Zealand next month.Taylor recently missed the final ODI of the series against South Africa with a concussion with Anisa Mohammed filling in as captain. Mohammed, who will feature in her fifth World Cup, remains the officially designated vice captain for the event. The squad features five first-time World Cuppers - Aaliyah Alleyne, Cherry Ann Fraser, Karishma Ramharack, Rashada Williams and Chinelle Henry - as well as the experienced legspinner Afy Fletcher, who returned from her maternity break in South Africa.

"The squad selected shows a blend of youth and experience," selector Ann Browne-John said. "Afy Fletcher's return strengthens the bowling department as she continues to be a world class legspinner. We have Anisa Mohammed who's playing in her fifth World Cup and will help guide the younger ones selected. We have five players who have had their maiden Cricket World Cup selection. "The team just completed a series against South Africa where the players got good preparation before the Tournament. There were some relatively good showings with a few players having outstanding performances and it is expected that they would raise their levels even further during the competition."



