Women's CWC: Stafanie Taylor wants her side's performance to be consistent in upcoming matches

After defeating Bangladesh in a last-over thriller in the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup, West Indies skipper Stafanie Taylor said that her side needs to be consistent to excel in the upcoming matches.

While defending 141, Hayley Matthews and Afy Fletcher took four and three wickets, respectively for West Indies to bundle out Bangladesh for 136 runs and claim victory by four runs.

"The batters need to come to the party and we are not consistent. We have to be consistent if we are to compete in this competition. Our batting order is long, we have to come together and win games. Aly (Fletcher) was brilliant," said Stafanie Taylor in a post-match presentation.

"It was her first game back after birth and she was brilliant. It is something we need to talk as a batting group, where we are and where we need to be, there's no two ways about it. We didn't perform well since the India game and that's a concern for us, we can't really go through the tournament like this," she added.

Wicketkeeper-batter Shemaine Campbelle played an unbeaten knock of 53* runs to post a defendable total of 140/9.

For Bangladesh, spinners Salma Khatun and Nahida Akter scalped two wickets while skipper Nigar Sultana scored 25 runs, but all the efforts went in vain as their side lost the match by four runs.

( With inputs from ANI )

