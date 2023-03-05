WPL 2023: Whatever we did; it worked well for us, says MI skipper Harmanpreet after thumping win in opener

Mumbai, March 5 After a thumping victory over Gujarat Giants in the opening match of the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL), Mumbai Ind skipper Harmanpreet Kaur revealed that whatever they did, it worked well for the team, adding that they kept things simple and clear.

Riding on Harmanpreet's scintillating and power-packed knock of 65 off 30 and Saika Ishaque's superb 4/11, Mumbai Ind registered a dominant 143-run victory over Gujarat Giants in the first match of the WPL 2023 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on Saturday.

Brilliant knocks from Harmanpreet, Hayley Matthews (47) and Amelia Kerr (45 not out) helped MI post a huge total of 207 on the board.

Chasing a daunting target of 208, Gujarat Giants got off to a tricky start as their captain Beth Mooney hobbled off the field with a leg injury in the first over and didn't return to bat. Mumbai spinners then spun a web to restrict the Giants to 64/9 with Saika Ishaque picking up four wickets while Kerr got two.

"I think it was a brilliant start, it felt like a dream come true. First day and whatever we did it worked well for us. We kept things simple and clear. Told players to play their natural game. It is a big day for women's cricket and we talked about expressing ourselves. I watched the ball nicely and backed myself. Whatever came my way, I backed myself and it went my way," Harmanpreet said in the post-match presentation.

The skipper also mentioned that the team assessed the pitch well while batting first and further credited the bowlers for their impressive display.

"When we were batting, we knew it is a very good batting wicket. When the other team was bowling in the right spot, it was not easy to play. So told our bowlers it will not be easy if you bowl in the right spot. And I am happy that every bowler bowled well. It's a big day and a big victory for us and the way we started, we are really happy," he said.

Harmanpreet-led MI will next face Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday while Gujarat will take on UP Warriorz on Sunday evening.

