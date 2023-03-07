WPL 2023: Freedom in Mumbai Indians team has given me plenty of confidence, says Hayley Matthews

Mumbai, March 7 After leading Mumbai Ind to a nine-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in WPL 2023 at Brabourne Stadium, off-spin all-rounder Hayley Matthews credited the freedom given by the franchise, which in turn has given her lots of confidence.

Hayley, picked in the acceleration round at her base price in the player auction last month after going unsold in the first round, dismissed Bangalore skipper Smriti Mandhana, Heather Knight and Richa Ghosh to be Mumbai's best bowler with figures of 3-28, before smashing a stunning 77 not out off 38 balls to give her team second big win in a row and top spot in the points table.

"There wasn't much difference, probably I was able to bat a bit longer today, but I think the freedom in this Mumbai Ind team has given me plenty of confidence. They're going well at the moment, and the ball is coming on nicely."

"They (RCB) did put me under pressure in the first over, but yeah, pleased to come back well. We have had so many match-winners in the team and Harman is leading us well," she said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Hayley was also involved in a magnificent 143-run partnership with Nat Sciver-Brunt, who smacked 55 not out off 29 balls, for the second wicket.

"Batting track is very good. It's been fun out there. I was trying to hit a little bit. It comes out in the middle (of the bat), so that's fine. I guess we were working pretty well together (in the chase). She (Hayley) shouldn't really hold her back, we were just talking about how to go against the bowlers.

"I guess we were lucky tonight to manage taking wickets regularly to keep them under 200. As bowlers, we try not to be predictable. You need to be one step ahead, it's a bit tricky. We are enjoying, (the two wins) everyone's enjoying each others' success," concluded Nat.

