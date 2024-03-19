RCB App and Website Crash Ahead of New Jersey Launch for IPL 2024, Netizens React

Royal Challengers Bangalore fans faced technical issues as the team prepared to unveil its new jersey and logo for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2024. Reports indicated that the RCB app and website crashed during the live streaming due to high traffic.

Fans took to social media to express their frustration over the disruptions.

Here's how fans reacted:

Curtently RCB app and Website Crashed 💥



Craze for Unbox event >>🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/4Ga9vZZc7e — V I P E R (@VIPERoffl) March 19, 2024

Rcb official app crashed due to heavy traffic. @RCBTweets



It's called craze ❤️ #RCBUnboxpic.twitter.com/HJmLMZGbZo — Abhishek Kumar (@abhishekumar_18) March 19, 2024

THE RCB APP AND WEBSITE HAS BEEN CRASHED!!!!!😭 pic.twitter.com/HbOXCE5kbe — 𝙎𝙖𝙪𝙧𝙖𝙗𝙝𝙫𝙠𝙛18❤️‍🔥 (@Saurabh_Shelar_) March 19, 2024

Today, RCB is hosting the grand RCB Unbox event 2024 at their home ground, M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Adding to the excitement, RCB shared a post featuring their star batter Virat Kohli's arrival at Chinnaswamy Stadium. The caption read, "King in his Kingdom 👑 Virat is back in Chinnaswamy 🥹🏡 📍 Johnnie Walker presents #RCBUnbox powered by @kotak_life and @Duroflex_world has just begun!" The post showcased Kohli donning a different RCB jersey as he made his way onto the ground with his kit.

The stage is set for the season opener where RCB will face off against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The IPL schedule for the first leg has been announced, with RCB set to host three home matches initially. Following an away game, they will welcome Punjab Kings (PBKS), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to their home ground.

Here's a look at the schedule for RCB's first four matches in IPL 2024: