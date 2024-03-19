RCB App and Website Crash Ahead of New Jersey Launch for IPL 2024, Netizens React

March 19, 2024

Royal Challengers Bangalore fans faced technical issues as the team prepared to unveil its new jersey and logo for ...

RCB App and Website Crash Ahead of New Jersey Launch for IPL 2024, Netizens React

Royal Challengers Bangalore fans faced technical issues as the team prepared to unveil its new jersey and logo for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2024. Reports indicated that the RCB app and website crashed during the live streaming due to high traffic.

Fans took to social media to express their frustration over the disruptions.

Here's how fans reacted:

Today, RCB is hosting the grand RCB Unbox event 2024 at their home ground, M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Adding to the excitement, RCB shared a post featuring their star batter Virat Kohli's arrival at Chinnaswamy Stadium. The caption read, "King in his Kingdom 👑 Virat is back in Chinnaswamy 🥹🏡 📍 Johnnie Walker presents #RCBUnbox powered by @kotak_life and @Duroflex_world has just begun!" The post showcased Kohli donning a different RCB jersey as he made his way onto the ground with his kit.

The stage is set for the season opener where RCB will face off against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The IPL schedule for the first leg has been announced, with RCB set to host three home matches initially. Following an away game, they will welcome Punjab Kings (PBKS), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to their home ground.

Here's a look at the schedule for RCB's first four matches in IPL 2024:

Date

Time (IST)

Match

Venue

March 22, 2024

07:30 PM

CSK v RCB

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

March 25, 2024

07:30 PM

RCB v SRH

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

March 29, 2024

07:30 PM

RCB v KKR

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

April 02, 2024

07:30 PM

RCB v LSG

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

