RCB App and Website Crash Ahead of New Jersey Launch for IPL 2024, Netizens React
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 19, 2024 06:11 PM2024-03-19T18:11:48+5:302024-03-19T18:12:28+5:30
Royal Challengers Bangalore fans faced technical issues as the team prepared to unveil its new jersey and logo for ...
Royal Challengers Bangalore fans faced technical issues as the team prepared to unveil its new jersey and logo for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2024. Reports indicated that the RCB app and website crashed during the live streaming due to high traffic.
Fans took to social media to express their frustration over the disruptions.
Here's how fans reacted:
Curtently RCB app and Website Crashed 💥— V I P E R (@VIPERoffl) March 19, 2024
Craze for Unbox event >>🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/4Ga9vZZc7e
Rcb official app crashed due to heavy traffic. @RCBTweets— Abhishek Kumar (@abhishekumar_18) March 19, 2024
It's called craze ❤️ #RCBUnboxpic.twitter.com/HJmLMZGbZo
RCB app and website crashed before Unboxing event #RCBUnbox#RCBWebsiteCrashpic.twitter.com/kt2e4b7zhS— शाश्वत(शिव का अंश) (@Pandey3Shashwat) March 19, 2024
THE RCB APP AND WEBSITE HAS BEEN CRASHED!!!!!😭 pic.twitter.com/HbOXCE5kbe— 𝙎𝙖𝙪𝙧𝙖𝙗𝙝𝙫𝙠𝙛18❤️🔥 (@Saurabh_Shelar_) March 19, 2024
Today, RCB is hosting the grand RCB Unbox event 2024 at their home ground, M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Adding to the excitement, RCB shared a post featuring their star batter Virat Kohli's arrival at Chinnaswamy Stadium. The caption read, "King in his Kingdom 👑 Virat is back in Chinnaswamy 🥹🏡 📍 Johnnie Walker presents #RCBUnbox powered by @kotak_life and @Duroflex_world has just begun!" The post showcased Kohli donning a different RCB jersey as he made his way onto the ground with his kit.
King in his Kingdom 👑— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 19, 2024
Virat is back in Chinnaswamy 🥹🏡
📍 Johnnie Walker presents #RCBUnbox powered by @kotak_life and @Duroflex_world has just begun!#PlayBold#ನಮ್ಮRCB#IPL2024 (1/2) pic.twitter.com/HkJr1dS2Lc
The stage is set for the season opener where RCB will face off against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The IPL schedule for the first leg has been announced, with RCB set to host three home matches initially. Following an away game, they will welcome Punjab Kings (PBKS), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to their home ground.
Here's a look at the schedule for RCB's first four matches in IPL 2024:
Date
Time (IST)
Match
Venue
March 22, 2024
07:30 PM
CSK v RCB
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
March 25, 2024
07:30 PM
RCB v SRH
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
March 29, 2024
07:30 PM
RCB v KKR
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
April 02, 2024
07:30 PM
RCB v LSG
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru