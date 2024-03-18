Virat Kohli's Intense Practice Session Video Ahead of RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 Opening Clash Goes Viral |Watch

Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli has resumed training with the franchise ahead of the highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. Kohli wasted no time and hit the ground running at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, March 18.

After arriving late on Sunday night from Mumbai, where he was captured boarding a flight to Bengaluru, Kohli's presence has dispelled any doubts about his availability for IPL 2024. Speculations arose when he withdrew from the Test series against England due to personal reasons, related to the birth of his second child in London.

Having returned to India recently and subsequently reaching Bangalore, Kohli immediately joined his franchise's practice session upon arrival In a viral video capturing Kohli's return to training, he can be seen rigorously practicing on the field, including engaging in fielding drills. Kohli has been an integral part of Royal Challengers Bangalore since the inaugural edition of IPL in 2008, establishing himself as the face of the franchise.

Initially appointed as the team's full-time captain in 2013, Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore for nine IPL seasons before stepping down from the captaincy role. Under his leadership, the team reached the playoffs four times, with their most notable performance being a Final appearance in 2016, where they narrowly lost to SunRisers Hyderabad at their home ground in Bengaluru.

Kohli's return to RCB is a significant boost for the team as they aim for success in the IPL. The franchise's recent victory in the Women's Premier League (WPL) has further fueled expectations for a strong performance in the IPL.

With Kohli's prowess with the bat, RCB hopes to secure a title win in the IPL. His role will be crucial in leading the team's charge and contributing significantly to their success. This IPL season also marks Kohli's comeback to competitive cricket, providing him with an opportunity to showcase his form ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 and silence any doubts surrounding his place in the Indian team.