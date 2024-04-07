Viral Video: Rajasthan Royals Fan Switches Loyalty to RCB After Virat Kohli's Century (Watch)

Royal Challengers Bangalore team fans are considered to be very loyal to their team. The Bangalore team has never won the IPL title so far. But even so, Bangalore fans are still attached to him. But imagine the situation where a fan of another team suddenly becomes an RCB fan while on the field....a similar incident happened in Saturday's match when A female fan who came as a Rajasthan Royal supporter flipped her jersey to an RCB jersey. This video has gone viral on social media.

After Virat Kohli's century, a female fan present at the stadium changed her jersey. First of all, this female fan was cheering for the Rajasthan Royals team. As soon as Virat Kohli completed his century, the young woman suddenly flipped the jersey. Taruni immediately wore the Rajasthan Royals (RR) jersey over the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) jersey. A cameraman caught the entire incident on camera while changing jerseys. The video of this incident has also gone viral on social media. Watch the video-



Meanwhile, batting first, Virat Kohli and captain Faf du Plessis opened with 125 runs. Du Plessis was dismissed for 44 runs. Maxwell (1), Sourav Chauhan (9), and Cameron Green (5 not out) did not play much. Virat remained unbeaten till the end and scored 113 runs (12 fours and 4 sixes) in 72 balls. Chasing 184 runs, Rajasthan lost their first wicket for nil. But captain Sanju Samson and Josh Buttler put on a partnership of 148 runs. Sanju Samson was dismissed for 69 off 42 balls (8 fours, 2 sixes). But Josh Buttler held on till the end. He scored an unbeaten 100 off 58 balls (9 fours, 4 sixes) and was named the man of the match.