"It is really good to be back": Virat Kohli after joining RCB camp ahead of IPL 2024

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 18 : Star India batter Virat Kohli expressed happiness at his return to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) camp ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season starting from March 22 and acknowledged "It is really good to be back."

The 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will start on March 22, with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) set to clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a South Indian derby at their home arenaMA Chidambaram Stadium.

Virat has not played any competitive cricket since the two T20I matches of the three-match series against Afghanistan in January. He missed the five-match Test series against England at home due to the birth of his son Akaay in London. With the IPL just a few days away, the fans are no doubt excited to see Virat back on the cricketing field, wearing the Red and Gold colours of the franchise.

In a video posted by RCB on their social media, Virat said, "It is really good to be back, firstly playing cricket. Also, exciting to come back to Bangalore for the start of the IPL season. Similar emotions, similar feelings. I have not been off the media radar for two months, I have been into normalcy you can say. I am pretty happy to back, I hope all the fans are happy and excited as well."

https://www.instagram.com/royalchallengersbangalore/reel/C4p0DUQh3T7/?hl=en

This season of IPL will be crucial for Virat as the women's RCB team has lifted their maiden Women's Premier League (WPL) after beating Delhi Capitals in the final on Sunday at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. Virat, once the RCB skipper, will be looking to end the men's team's 16-year title drought. Also, a great IPL campaign will also help him solidify his spot in India's ICC T20 World Cup 2024 squad, where his spot is under threat due to the emergence of young players as per several media reports.

Virat is the highest run-getter in IPL of all time. In 237 matches and 229 innings, Virat has scored 7.263 runs at an average of 37.24, with a strike rate of 130.02. His best score is 113. He has scored seven centuries, most by a batter and 50 fifties in his IPL career.

Last season, Virat was the fourth-highest run-getter, piling up 639 runs at an average of 53.25 and at a strike rate of 139.82. His best score was 101*. The 35-year-old scored two centuries and six fifties but could not take his side to the playoffs.

