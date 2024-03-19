RCB Unbox Event 2024: Chaos Grips Bengaluru as Crowds Go Crazy Outside Chinnaswamy Stadium

Royal Challengers Bangalore will host their much awaited RCB Unbox 2024 event today. The event is set to be a starry affair as a lot of celebrities from the entertainment industry are going to grace the occasion. This is not the first time, the RCB franchise is hosting an Unbox event. But this year, it is going to be very different. Reports suggest that at the RCB Unbox this year, the franchise is set to rechristen the name of the side and they are also going to reveal the new jersey.

It’s not a match day…. But craze of RCB 😺 pic.twitter.com/yqyqKojHQV — 𝕂𝕠𝕙𝕝𝕚𝕊𝕥𝕒𝕟 🇮🇳 (@bholistan) March 19, 2024

MADNESS OUTSIDE CHINNASWAMY STADIUM 🔥



- RCB team has arrived in stadium. pic.twitter.com/021zZO8nVg — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 19, 2024

Fans have already started arriving in large numbers outside Chinnaswamy Stadium. The RCB Unbox event kicks off at 4:00 PM on Tuesday, March 19.The fans can attend the RCB Unbox event and can buy tickets for the event ranging from INR 800 to INR 4000 on the RCB website and the RCB App. Each login allows the booking of up to 6 tickets.Meanwhile, some renowned artists like Alan Walker, Raghu Dixit, Neeti Mohan Brodha and others will also perform at the even to entertain the fans.Rishabh Shetty, Ashwini Puneeth, Shivrajkumar and Rashmika Mandhana are expected to be present at the event.

RCB Full Squad:

Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.