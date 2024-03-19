RCB Men's Team Honors Smriti Mandhana-Led RCB Women's Team for WPL Victory with Guard of Honour

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) men’s team welcomed and honored the victorious Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 champions, led by skipper Smriti Mandhana, during the unbox event held at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The event, which marked the unveiling ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, witnessed a memorable moment as the men’s team paid tribute to the achievements of Smriti Mandhana & Co.

RCB Men's team giving guard of honour to RCB Women's team for winning the WPL.



As the RCB women’s team entered the stadium with the prestigious WPL Trophy, they were greeted with a guard of honor by Faf du Plessis & Co., symbolizing respect and recognition for their remarkable triumph. The sight of Virat Kohli and other men’s team players applauding the women's team added to the jubilant atmosphere, capturing the essence of unity and support within the RCB franchise.

The video capturing this gesture quickly went viral on the internet, earning widespread applause for the men’s team's inclusive and encouraging approach. The RCB women’s team's journey in the WPL showcased resilience and determination, culminating in a historic victory that left a lasting impact on fans and cricket enthusiasts alike.

Throughout the Women’s Premier League, RCB's women's team displayed exceptional cricketing skills, overcoming challenges and securing four wins to reach the playoffs. In a thrilling eliminator against Mumbai Indians, they staged a remarkable comeback, setting the stage for a gripping final against Delhi Capitals.

In the highly anticipated summit clash, Smriti Mandhana’s leadership and the collective effort of the team propelled RCB to their maiden title in the Women’s Premier League. The celebrations were not limited to the stadium, as Smriti Mandhana ensured that key contributors like Ellyse Perry and Sophie Molineux were part of the joyous occasion, even virtually connecting with them to share the triumph.

With the women's team setting a precedent of success, the spotlight now turns to the RCB men’s team as they gear up to kick off their IPL 2024 campaign against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on 22nd March.