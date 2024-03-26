IPL 2024 Points Table After RCB vs PBKS Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) secured their first win of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season with a narrow 4-wicket victory over the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Monday, March 25.

Here's the updated IPL 2024 Points Table 2024 after RCB vs PBKS match:

The Rajasthan Royals remain atop the points table after the RCB-PBKS encounter. Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans are tied for second, while Kolkata Knight Riders sit in fourth place. RCB's win propels them to sixth, while PBKS drops to fifth. The remaining teams are yet to win a match.

Team Played Won Lost NR NRR For Against Points Recent Form Rajasthan Royals 1 1 0 0 1.000 193/20.0 173/20.0 2 W Chennai Super Kings 1 1 0 0 0.779 176/18.4 173/20.0 2 W Gujarat Titans 1 1 0 0 0.300 168/20.0 162/20.0 2 W Kolkata Knight Riders 1 1 0 0 0.200 208/20.0 204/20.0 2 W Punjab Kings 2 1 1 0 0.025 353/39.2 352/39.2 2 L W Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2 1 1 0 -0.180 351/39.2 352/38.4 2 W L Sunrisers Hyderabad 1 0 1 0 -0.200 204/20.0 208/20.0 0 L Mumbai Indians 1 0 1 0 -0.300 162/20.0 168/20.0 0 L Delhi Capitals 1 0 1 0 -0.455 174/20.0 177/19.2 0 L Lucknow Super Giants 1 0 1 0 -1.000 173/20.0 193/20.0 0 L

Here's the orange cap list of IPL 2024 after RCB vs PBKS match:

Virat Kohli's knock sees him become the IPL 2024 Orange Cap holder with 98 runs. Sam Curran climbs to second with 86 runs, while Sanju Samson drops to third. Shikhar Dhawan takes the fourth spot, and Dinesh Karthik enters the top five.

Position Player Matches Innings Not Out Runs Highest Score Average Balls Faced Strike Rate 100s 50s 4s 6s 1 Virat Kohli 2 2 0 98 77 49.00 69 142.02 0 1 11 3 2 Sam Curran 2 2 0 86 63 43.00 64 134.37 0 1 9 1 3 Sanju Samson 1 1 1 82 82* – 52 157.69 0 1 3 6 4 Shikhar Dhawan 2 2 0 67 45 33.50 53 126.41 0 0 9 1 5 Dinesh Karthik 2 2 2 66 38* – 36 183.33 0 0 6 4

Here's the purple cap list of IPL 2024 after RCB vs PBKS match:

Mustafizur Rahman retains his top spot in the wicket-takers' list, followed by Jasprit Bumrah in second. Harpreet Brar climbs to third after his impressive performance, while Kagiso Rabada and T Natarajan round out the top five.

Position Player Matches Innings Overs Runs Wickets Best Bowling Average Economy Strike Rate 4W 5W 1 Mustafizur Rahman 1 1 4.0 29 4 29/4 7.25 7.25 6.00 1 0 2 Jasprit Bumrah 1 1 4.0 14 3 14/3 4.66 3.50 8.00 0 0 3 Harpreet Brar 2 2 7.0 27 3 13/2 9.00 3.85 14.00 0 0 4 Kagiso Rabada 2 2 8.0 59 3 23/2 19.66 7.37 16.00 0 0 5 T Natarajan 1 1 4.0 32 3 32/3 10.66 8.00 8.00 0 0

BCCI Releases Full Schedule for IPL 2024

The BCCI released the full schedule for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season on Monday, March 25. The announcement confirms the entire tournament will be held in India, despite earlier reports suggesting a possible relocation due to the Lok Sabha elections.

Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium will host Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator on May 21 and 22, respectively. Chennai's iconic Chepauk stadium will stage Qualifier 2 on May 24 and the final on May 26.

The initial delay in releasing the full schedule stemmed from the Lok Sabha elections coinciding with the IPL. The BCCI had only announced fixtures for the first 17 days. The final match of Phase 1 will be played on April 7 between Lucknow and Gujarat Titans at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium. Phase 2 kicks off immediately on April 8 with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) hosting Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk.

