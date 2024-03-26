IPL 2024 Points Table After RCB vs PBKS Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) secured their first win of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season with a narrow 4-wicket victory over the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Monday, March 25.
Here's the updated IPL 2024 Points Table 2024 after RCB vs PBKS match:
The Rajasthan Royals remain atop the points table after the RCB-PBKS encounter. Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans are tied for second, while Kolkata Knight Riders sit in fourth place. RCB's win propels them to sixth, while PBKS drops to fifth. The remaining teams are yet to win a match.
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|NRR
|For
|Against
|Points
|Recent Form
|Rajasthan Royals
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|193/20.0
|173/20.0
|2
|W
|Chennai Super Kings
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0.779
|176/18.4
|173/20.0
|2
|W
|Gujarat Titans
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0.300
|168/20.0
|162/20.0
|2
|W
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0.200
|208/20.0
|204/20.0
|2
|W
|Punjab Kings
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0.025
|353/39.2
|352/39.2
|2
|L W
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|2
|1
|1
|0
|-0.180
|351/39.2
|352/38.4
|2
|W L
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-0.200
|204/20.0
|208/20.0
|0
|L
|Mumbai Indians
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-0.300
|162/20.0
|168/20.0
|0
|L
|Delhi Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-0.455
|174/20.0
|177/19.2
|0
|L
|Lucknow Super Giants
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-1.000
|173/20.0
|193/20.0
|0
|L
Here's the orange cap list of IPL 2024 after RCB vs PBKS match:
Virat Kohli's knock sees him become the IPL 2024 Orange Cap holder with 98 runs. Sam Curran climbs to second with 86 runs, while Sanju Samson drops to third. Shikhar Dhawan takes the fourth spot, and Dinesh Karthik enters the top five.
|Position
|Player
|Matches
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|Balls Faced
|Strike Rate
|100s
|50s
|4s
|6s
|1
|Virat Kohli
|2
|2
|0
|98
|77
|49.00
|69
|142.02
|0
|1
|11
|3
|2
|Sam Curran
|2
|2
|0
|86
|63
|43.00
|64
|134.37
|0
|1
|9
|1
|3
|Sanju Samson
|1
|1
|1
|82
|82*
|–
|52
|157.69
|0
|1
|3
|6
|4
|Shikhar Dhawan
|2
|2
|0
|67
|45
|33.50
|53
|126.41
|0
|0
|9
|1
|5
|Dinesh Karthik
|2
|2
|2
|66
|38*
|–
|36
|183.33
|0
|0
|6
|4
Here's the purple cap list of IPL 2024 after RCB vs PBKS match:
Mustafizur Rahman retains his top spot in the wicket-takers' list, followed by Jasprit Bumrah in second. Harpreet Brar climbs to third after his impressive performance, while Kagiso Rabada and T Natarajan round out the top five.
|Position
|Player
|Matches
|Innings
|Overs
|Runs
|Wickets
|Best Bowling
|Average
|Economy
|Strike Rate
|4W
|5W
|1
|Mustafizur Rahman
|1
|1
|4.0
|29
|4
|29/4
|7.25
|7.25
|6.00
|1
|0
|2
|Jasprit Bumrah
|1
|1
|4.0
|14
|3
|14/3
|4.66
|3.50
|8.00
|0
|0
|3
|Harpreet Brar
|2
|2
|7.0
|27
|3
|13/2
|9.00
|3.85
|14.00
|0
|0
|4
|Kagiso Rabada
|2
|2
|8.0
|59
|3
|23/2
|19.66
|7.37
|16.00
|0
|0
|5
|T Natarajan
|1
|1
|4.0
|32
|3
|32/3
|10.66
|8.00
|8.00
|0
|0
BCCI Releases Full Schedule for IPL 2024
The BCCI released the full schedule for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season on Monday, March 25. The announcement confirms the entire tournament will be held in India, despite earlier reports suggesting a possible relocation due to the Lok Sabha elections.
Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium will host Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator on May 21 and 22, respectively. Chennai's iconic Chepauk stadium will stage Qualifier 2 on May 24 and the final on May 26.
The initial delay in releasing the full schedule stemmed from the Lok Sabha elections coinciding with the IPL. The BCCI had only announced fixtures for the first 17 days. The final match of Phase 1 will be played on April 7 between Lucknow and Gujarat Titans at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium. Phase 2 kicks off immediately on April 8 with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) hosting Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk.
Key Points of IPL 2024 Phase 2 Schedule:
- The first doubleheader of Phase 2 is on April 14, with KKR hosting Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Eden Gardens at 3:30 PM IST. This will be followed by the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs. CSK clash at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.
- There will be a total of 11 doubleheader days in Phase 2.
- Delhi Capitals, who use Visakhapatnam as their home ground in Phase 1, will return to the Arun Jaitley Stadium for their April 20 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
- Dharamsala and Guwahati will each host two matches, with Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) using them as their home venues, respectively. Punjab will face CSK on May 5 and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on May 9 at the HPCA Stadium.
- RR will play their final two league matches at Guwahati, hosting PBKS on May 15 and KKR on May 19, which will be the season's final league game.