IPL 2024 Schedule: BCCI Releases Complete Fixture, Chennai to Host Final on May 26

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled the remaining schedule for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. One significant highlight is the reaffirmation that all 74 matches of IPL 2024 will be held within India, with key fixtures set to take place in Ahmedabad and Chennai during the latter stages of the tournament. The Qualifier 1 and Eliminator matches are slated for May 21 and 22 respectively at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, while Qualifier 2 and the final will unfold at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on May 24 and 26.

The second part of the IPL schedule, comprising 52 matches including the playoffs, will begin on April 8, with CSK hosting Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai. All playoff matches will be evening games, as usual.On February 22, the IPL had released a partial schedule of an initial set of 21 matches from March 22 to April 7. A complete schedule could not be put out since, at the time, the IPL was waiting for the Election Commission of India to announce the dates for the country's general elections, which have since been made public. They will take place in seven phases from April 19 to June 1.Apart from the main home grounds of the ten teams, the tournament will also travel to Visakhapatnam, Dharamsala and Guwahati, which will host two games each as the respective second home grounds of Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals respectively. Guwahati will host the final league game of the season on May 19, between Royals and KKR.