Virat Kohli Gets New Hairstyle with Stylish Slit on Eyebrows Ahead of IPL 2024 (See Pics)

Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli rejoined the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) training session on Monday in preparation for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. After spending several months in London, Kohli's return to the cricket pitch was met with great anticipation from fans. Notably, the cricketer treated his followers to a glimpse of his new haircut, which quickly became the talk of social media.

The renowned celebrity hair stylist Aalim Hakim unveiled Kohli's fresh look on Tuesday, featuring eyebrow cuts, piercings, and a neatly trimmed beard. The new style, deemed as "The One & Only King Kohli" by Hakim, garnered widespread admiration and positive reactions across social media platforms.

Fans flooded social media with comments praising Kohli's style, with one fan remarking, "This guy can put all Bollywood actors to shame," while another expressed, "King Kohli is the best ever in style." The overwhelming response highlighted Kohli's enduring influence and appeal among cricket enthusiasts and fashion aficionados alike.

Hakim, known for his expertise in hairstyling, had previously worked with former India skipper MS Dhoni, sharing his experience in a heartfelt note.

Kohli's return to the RCB camp in Bengaluru marks the beginning of preparations for their season opener against Chennai Super Kings scheduled for March 22.

The IPL 2024 season holds significant importance for Kohli, as it marks his full-fledged return to the T20 format following a two-year hiatus after the T20 World Cup in 2022. With only two appearances for India against Afghanistan earlier this year, Kohli is keen to make an impactful comeback and secure his spot in the Indian squad for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup in June.

Having showcased formidable form in the 2023 IPL, where he amassed 639 runs in 14 appearances for RCB, Kohli aims to lead his team to victory and end their 17-year-long trophy drought. The recent success of RCB's women's team in winning the WPL 2024 title on March 17 has further raised expectations among fans, who eagerly await Kohli's stellar performances in the upcoming IPL season.