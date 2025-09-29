“What A Star”: Andhra CM N Chandrababu Naidu Lauds Local Boy Tilak Varma After Asia Cup Final Heroics Against Pakistan

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated Indian cricketer Tilak Varma for his match-winning performance in the Asia Cup final. The chief minister praised Varma's composure and brilliance under pressure, noting that his exceptional innings powered India to victory against Pakistan."What a star! Our Telugu boy, Tilak Varma, absolutely owned the pitch with a match-winning innings. His composure and brilliance are inspiring," Naidu said in a post on 'X' on Sunday.

The left-hander anchored India’s chase of 147 with an unbeaten 69 off 53 balls, a knock made more valuable after India lost three wickets inside the PowerPlay. He built steady partnerships with Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube to steer the innings, before taking charge in the closing stages. With 10 needed off the final over, Tilak cleared midwicket for six off Haris Rauf’s second ball to ease the equation. Rinku Singh then sealed the win with two deliveries to spare.“They were bowling well, mixing the pace up. I was backing my game. [It is] one of the most special knocks of my life. This is for all the Indians,” Tilak said at the post-match ceremony. Tilak and Sanju Samson (24) stitched a crucial 50-run stand before Tilak joined hands with Shivam Dube to steer the team past the finish line.