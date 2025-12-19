What Happens if India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 Semifinal Match Gets Washed Out Due to Rain?

India National Under-19 Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Under-19 Cricket Team Match: India were scheduled to face Sri Lanka in the U-19 Asia Cup semifinal at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Friday, December 19, 2025, at 10:30 AM IST. The other semifinal, between Pakistan and Bangladesh, was set to take place at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai at the same time. However, heavy rain in Dubai has delayed both matches, including the toss, which was originally scheduled for 10 AM IST.

What Happens if the India vs Sri Lanka Semifinal Is Washed Out?

There is no reserve day for the semifinals of the tournament. If the India vs Sri Lanka match is washed out due to rain the team placed higher in the group stage will move into the final. India finished on top of Group A with a perfect record. The team won all three of its matches against Pakistan UAE and Malaysia.

In case of a washout India will qualify for the final. This will set up a title clash against Bangladesh who finished top of Group B.

The final is scheduled to be played on Sunday December 21 at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai.

GROUP A – ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 (50 Overs)

Team Mat Won Lost NRR Drawn Pts Recent Form India U19 (Q) 3 3 0 4.289 0 6 W W W Pakistan U19 (Q) 3 2 1 1.859 0 4 W L W UAE U19 3 1 2 -1.537 0 2 L W L Malaysia U19 3 0 3 -4.694 0 0 L L L

GROUP B – ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 (50 Overs)

Team Mat Won Lost NRR Drawn Pts Recent Form Bangladesh U19 (Q) 3 3 0 1.214 0 6 W W W Sri Lanka U19 (Q) 3 2 1 0.836 0 4 L W W Afghanistan U19 3 1 2 0.710 0 2 W L L Nepal U19 3 0 3 -2.933 0 0 L L L

Squads

India U19 Squad: Ayush Mhatre(c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Harvansh Pangalia, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Kumar Singh, Naman Pushpak, Henil Patel, Aaron George, Yuvraj Gohil

Sri Lanka U19 Squad: Dimantha Mahavithana, Viran Chamuditha, Kithma Withanapathirana, Kavija Gamage, Vimath Dinsara(c), Chamika Heenatigala, Dulnith Sigera, Aadham Hilmy(w), Sethmika Seneviratne, Rasith Nimsara, Tharusha Navodya, Mathulan Kugathas, Vigneshwaran Akash, Tharusha Nethsara, Sanuja Ninduwara

Pakistan U19 Squad: Sameer Minhas, Usman Khan, Ali Hassan Baloch, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf(c), Huzaifa Ahsan, Hamza Zahoor(w), Momin Qamar, Abdul Subhan, Ali Raza, Mohammad Sayyam, Mohammed Huzaifa, Daniyal Ali Khan, Mohammad Shayan, Niqab Shafiq

Bangladesh U19 Squad: Zawad Abrar, MD Rifat Beg, Md Azizul Hakim Tamim(c), Kalam Siddiki Aleen, Md Rizan Hossan, Shahria Al-Amin, Md Farid Hasan Faysal(w), Shahriar Ahmed, Md Samiun Basir Ratul, Saad Islam Razin, Iqbal Hossain Emon, Sheikh Paevez Jibon, Shadhin Islam, Md Sobuj, Md Abdullah