When Will Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Play Next in Vijay Hazare Troph 2025–26 Match?

Indian batting greats Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will return to action in the second round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 on Friday, December 26. Both veterans made a strong impact in the opening round of the domestic one-day tournament. Kohli struck a commanding century to lead Delhi to a four-wicket win against Andhra. Rohit followed with a blistering hundred as Mumbai defeated Sikkim by eight wickets.

In the second round, Kohli’s Delhi will face Gujarat. The match will be played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Rohit’s Mumbai will take on Uttarakhand at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Both matches are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. IST.

Kohli and Rohit have retired from Test cricket and Twenty20 Internationals. Their presence in the Vijay Hazare Trophy has added significant attention and excitement to the domestic season.

Mumbai and Delhi Squads

Mumbai: Akash Anand, Sarfaraz Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Tamore, Tanush Kotian, Shams Mulani, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Shardul Thakur (C), Tushar Deshpande, Onkar Tarmale, Sylvester D’Souza, Ishan Mulchandani, Sairaj Patil, and Chinmay Sutar

Delhi: Rishabh Pant (C), Ayush Badoni, Anuj Rawat, Priyansh Arya, Tejasvi Dahiya, Yash Dhull, Virat Kohli, Nitish Rana, Sarthak Ranjan, Rohan Rana, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma, Hritik Shokeen, Simarjeet Singh, Ayush Doseja, Harsh Tyagi, Vaibhav Kandpal, Divij Mehra, and Arpit Rana.