Where Does India Stand Globally in Terms of ICC Trophies? A Look Into Title Cabinet Following T20 WC Win

Following their second ICC T20 World Cup title win, Team India have added another trophy to their cabinet after 11 long years and solidified their status as one of the most successful sides of the sport. A fine exhibition of death bowling by trio of Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya and stupendous knocks by Virat Kohli and Axar Patel helped India end their ICC trophy drought, securing their second ICC T20 World Cup title by beating South Africa by seven runs in a thrilling final at Barbados on Saturday.

Proteas have once again left heartbroken, yet to win an ICC World Cup title in any format. Meanwhile, India has ended its 11-year long ICC trophy drought, winning their first ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013. India is the first team to have captured the title undefeated.

Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav Catch Video: SKY's Stunning Grab That Turns T20 World Cup 2024 Final in India's Favor

After India's triumph, let us look at where does it stand among other top teams in terms of trophies:

-Australia: 10 ICC trophies (ICC Cricket World Cup 1987, 1999, 2003 2007, 2015 and 2023, ICC T20 World Cup 2021, ICC World Test Championship 2021-2023, ICC Champions Trophy 2006 and 2009).

-India: 6 ICC trophies (ICC Cricket World Cup 1983 and 2011, ICC T20 World Cup 2007 and 2024, ICC Champions Trophy 2002 (shared with Sri Lanka) and 2013).

-West Indies: 5 ICC trophies (ICC Cricket World Cup 1975 and 1979, ICC T20 World Cup 2012 and 2016, ICC Champions Trophy 2004).

-Pakistan: 3 ICC trophies (ICC Cricket World Cup 1992, ICC T20 World Cup 2009, ICC Champions Trophy 2009)

-England: 3 ICC trophies (ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC T20 World Cup 2010 and 2022)

-Sri Lanka: 3 ICC trophies (ICC Cricket World Cup 1996, ICC T20 World Cup 2014 and ICC Champions Trophy 2002 (shared with India)

-New Zealand: 2 ICC trophies (ICC Champions Trophy 2000, ICC World Test Championship 2019-2021)

-South Africa: 1 ICC trophy (ICC Champions Trophy 1998)

Coming to the match, India won the toss and opted to bat first. After being reduced to 34/3, a counter-attacking partnership between Virat (76) and Axar Patel (47 in 31 balls, with one four and four sixes) of 72 runs restored India's position in the game. A 57-run stand between Virat and Shivam Dube (27 in 16 balls, with three fours and a six) took India to 176/7 in their 20 overs.

Keshav Maharaj (2/23) and Anrich Nortje (2/26) were the top bowlers for SA. Marco Jansen and Aiden Markram took a wicket each.

In the run chase of 177 runs, Proteas was reduced to 12/2 and then a 58-run partnership between Quinton de Kock (39 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Tristan Stubbs (31 in 21 balls, with three fours and a six) brought back SA into the game. A half-century by Heinrich Klaasen (52 in 27 balls, with two fours and five sixes) threatened to take the game away from India. However, Arshdeep Singh (2/20), Jasprit Bumrah (2/18) and Hardik (3/20) made a fine comeback in death overs, keeping SA to 169/8 in their 20 overs.

Virat secured the 'Player of the Match' for his performance. Now, by securing their first ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013, India has ended their ICC trophy drought.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor