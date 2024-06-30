Suryakumar Yadav Catch Video: SKY's Stunning Grab That Turns T20 World Cup 2024 Final in India's Favor

Suryakumar Yadav's stunning juggling catch proved decisive as India clinched the ICC T20 World Cup title, defeating South Africa by 7 runs in a thrilling final on Saturday. India faced a tense battle after Heinrich Klaasen's aggressive 50 put South Africa in a strong position. However, Hardik Pandya's crucial dismissal of Klaasen in the 17th over turned the tide.

With South Africa needing 20 runs from the last two overs, Arshdeep Singh's brilliant 19th over, conceding only 4 runs, kept India's hopes alive. In the final over, South Africa required 16 runs with David Miller, their last batsman standing, facing Pandya. Miller aimed to clear long off with a powerful shot off Pandya's low full toss outside off. The ball seemed destined for the boundary, but Suryakumar Yadav leapt from the deep, intercepted the ball, and juggled it while almost crossing the boundary rope.

Showing extraordinary presence of mind, Yadav managed to throw the ball up before stepping over the boundary. He then quickly re-entered the field to complete a remarkable catch, sending Miller back to the pavilion.

Yadav's pivotal catch ensured India's victory, ending their 17-year wait for the T20 World Cup title.