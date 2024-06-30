Rahul Dravid Celebration Video: Departing Head Coach Shows Rare Emotion in Celebrating India's T20 World Cup 2024 Triumph

Rahul Dravid, typically composed, showed rare emotion as he celebrated India's victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. Virat Kohli, India's former captain, summoned Dravid to lift the trophy during the jubilant on-field festivities following India's seven-run win over South Africa in the final at Kensington Oval on Saturday, June 29.

Watching Rahul Dravid like this. 🥳



Thanks to the entire team for giving Dravid this moment. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/aE0vOnqKig — Narundar (@NarundarM) June 29, 2024

The triumph marked the conclusion of Dravid's tenure as head coach of the Indian National Cricket Team. Dravid, who took over after India's disappointing 2021 T20 World Cup, signed a two-year contract initially, extending through the 2023 ODI World Cup where India finished runners-up to Australia. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) offered Dravid and his coaching staff an extension to oversee the 2024 T20 World Cup, which culminated in India's first ICC trophy under his leadership.

During Dravid's coaching stint, India competed in four ICC events, including the 2022 T20 World Cup, the 2021-23 World Test Championship, and the 2023 and 2024 editions of the ODI and T20 World Cups. Despite setbacks in earlier tournaments, India's victory in Barbados marks a significant achievement in Dravid's coaching legacy.

Gautam Gambhir, a former World Cup-winning batsman, is reportedly set to succeed Dravid as head coach, continuing India's cricketing journey under new leadership.