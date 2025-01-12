Who Is Devajit Saikia? Former Assam Cricketer Replaces Jay Shah To Become New BCCI Secretary

Former Assam cricketer Devajit Saikia was elected as the new secretary of the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) on Sunday, January 12. Saikia replaced Union Home Minister Amit Shah's son Jay Shah. The position of secretary was vacant for over a month after Shah took charged as ICC (International Cricket Council) chairman.

After electing as the new BCCI secretary, Saikia will attend meetings with board members, including President Roger Binny and will discuss India's performance in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Men in Bule's captain Rohit Sharma and coach Gautam Gambhir are likely to be present in the meeting.

Assam Cricket Association wished Devajit Saikia for becoming BCCI secretary. In a post on X, ACA said, "Assam Cricket Association extends its warmest congratulations to Mr Devajit Saikia, on his election as the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)."

"Assam Cricket Association takes immense pride in this accomplishment and remains confident that Mr. Saikia’s tenure will further enrich the legacy of Indian cricket, inspiring many across the nation. Wishing him the very best for this new chapter of leadership & excellence," ACA added further.

Who Is Devajit Saikia?

Devajit Saikia, a former cricketer, also holds a law degree and administration. Saikia is a first-class cricketer who played four matches between 1990 and 1991, serving as a wicketkeeper. Hi cricketing career was relatively short. Sakia scored a total of 53 runs and took 9 wickets.

During his younger age, Saikia pursued a career in law and administration, where he began practising law at the age of 28 in the Gauhati High Court. Prior to his legal career, he had also secured jobs in the Northern Frontier Railways and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) through sports quotas.

Saikia entered into cricket administration in year 2016 when he became one of the six vice presidents of the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) under the presidency of Hemanta Biswasarma, who is now the Chief Minister of Assam. He later became the ACA secretary in 2019.