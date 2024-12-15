Who Is G Kamalini? All You Need To Know About 16-Year-Old All-Rounder Sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs. 1.60 Crore at WPL 2025 Auction

G Kamalini the 16-year-old all-rounder from Tamil Nadu has been signed by Mumbai Indians for Rs. 1.60 crore in the WPL 2025 mini auction held in Bengaluru on Sunday. Starting with a base price of Rs. 10 lakh Kamalini saw her price increase significantly due to a bidding war between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. After intense competition Mumbai Indians secured her signature.

Kamalini became one of the most in-demand players in the auction after strong performances in domestic tournaments. She was the second-highest scorer in the U19 Women’s T20 Trophy. In eight matches she managed 311 runs and helped Tamil Nadu win the title in October. She stood out with her ability to hit sixes with 10 maximums in the tournament.

She also impressed in the U-19 tri-series final against South Africa while representing India ‘B’. Kamalini scored 79 runs in that match. Her performance earned her a place in India’s squad for the inaugural U-19 Asia Cup held in Malaysia. In the Asia Cup she delivered a remarkable 29-ball 44 against Pakistan.

Kamalini is a versatile player who can contribute with part-time spin bowling. She has also kept wickets at various age group levels. Currently she is training at the Super Kings academy.

Her inclusion in the Mumbai Indians squad is expected to bring energy and flexibility to the team for the upcoming WPL season.