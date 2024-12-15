WPL Auction 2025 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch the Women's Premier League Auction on TV and Online

The WPL Auction 2025 is currently underway in Bengaluru, where all five teams are aiming to strengthen their squads for the upcoming season of the Women's Premier League. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, and UP Warriorz, having already retained a majority of their players from the 2024 season, are now engaged in fierce bidding to fill the remaining slots.

A total of 124 players are being auctioned, including 95 Indian players and 29 overseas players. Among them, 85 Indian players and eight overseas players are uncapped. Big names like Heather Knight, Sneh Rana, and Deandra Dottin are among the international stars entering the auction.

Of the five teams, all except UP Warriorz have four remaining slots to fill. With only 19 slots left, the bidding is intense as teams compete to secure new talent.

The auction, which began at 3 PM IST, is expected to conclude around 5:30 PM IST, with the latest possible end time being 6 PM IST. In India, the auction is being broadcast live on Star Sports Network and streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

