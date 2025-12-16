Who Is Mangesh Yadav? Left-Arm Pacer Sold to RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) for INR 5.2 Crore at IPL 2026 Auction

IPL Auction 2026 Players: Royal Challengers Bengaluru have signed Madhya Pradesh pacer Mangesh Yadav for Rs. 5.20 crore at the IPL 2026 auction in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. The 24-year-old left-arm pacer entered the auction with a base price of Rs. 30 lakh. RCB opened the bidding, and Sunrisers Hyderabad joined soon after. The price quickly crossed Rs. 1 crore as both franchises traded bids. RCB pushed the bid to Rs. 4 crore before SRH briefly returned at Rs. 4.2 crore. RCB stayed in the race and eventually secured Yadav for Rs. 5.20 crore.

— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 16, 2025

The impressed in the MP T20 League. He finished as the leading wicket-taker for Gwalior Cheetahs with 14 wickets in 21 overs. He also recorded three four-wicket hauls, including a standout 4 for 18 in three overs.

Yadav made his debut for Madhya Pradesh in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He played two Super League games, taking three wickets and scoring 28 runs from 12 balls.