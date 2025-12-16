Who Is Prashant Veer? Uttar Pradesh All-Rounder Bought by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for ₹14.2 Crore at IPL 2026 Auction

IPL 2026 Auction: Chennai Super Kings made a big splash at the IPL 2026 auction by signing 20-year-old all-rounder Prashant Veer for Rs 14.2 crore. The deal made Veer the joint-most expensive Indian buy of the day and the third costliest buy of the auction.

Born in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, on November 24, 2005, the left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder quickly built a reputation as a player who can impact games with both bat and ball. His recent performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy reinforced his potential.

Over seven days, Veer played six matches while traveling between Mumbai and Kolkata. He scored 112 runs at a strike rate of 170 and took nine wickets at an economy of 6.76. His strong performances in the league brought him into the spotlight of IPL scouts.

Chennai Super Kings will aim to groom Veer as a long-term successor to Ravindra Jadeja.

Most expensive uncapped players in IPL history