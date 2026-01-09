Why Virat Kohli Test Comeback Talk Heats Up Again Ahead of IND vs NZ ODIs

India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Match: The talk around Virat Kohli’s possible return to Test cricket has picked up again after former India batter Robin Uthappa shared his views on social media. Uthappa reshared a post from Kohli’s Instagram on social media, saying that this was the right time for the latter to revoke his Test retirement. “Them eyes tell u a story… Surely it’s time to rescind his Test retirement. Would love to see him back in Test cricket,” Uthappa wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Kohli retired from Test cricket in May last year. Since then, many former cricketers and fans have called on Kohli to revoke his Test retirement, particularly amid India’s struggles in the longest format. Kohli had an exceptional record as captain, especially at home, and many have questioned whether Kohli retired too early, noting his continued success in one-day internationals and comparing him with other top players of his age who remain active in Tests.

Former India batter and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar recently criticised Kohli for stepping away from Tests while continuing in the ODI format. In an Instagram video, Manjrekar said, “Well, as Joe Root attains new heights in Test cricket, my mind goes to Virat Kohli. He's walked away from Tests, and it's unfortunate that in the five years that he struggled before retiring, he didn't quite put his heart and soul into finding out the problems as to why he was averaging 31 for five years in Tests. That is for another time as to what he could have done. But I just feel sad that people like Joe Root and Steve Smith, Kane Williamson are really making a name for themselves in Test Cricket.”

Manjrekar added, “It was okay, Virat Kohli just walked away from cricket, retired from all cricket. But that he's chosen to play one-day cricket actually disappoints me more, because this is a format which, for a top-order batter, I've said before as well, is the easiest format.”

Kohli has been in strong form in the 50-over format. In the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, he scored 131 against Andhra and 77 against Gujarat for Delhi. He was scheduled to play Delhi’s third match against Railways on January 6 but opted out after joining India’s training camp in Vadodara. Earlier, Kohli scored two centuries and a half-century in the home ODI series against South Africa.

Kohli will next be in action in the opening ODI against New Zealand on January 11 at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium.