WI batter Joshua da Silva shares how Virat Kohli made his “mom's day & year”

Port of Spain [Trinidad], July 22 : West Indian batter Joshua da Silva spoke up on his mother meeting India's batting mainstay Virat Kohli, saying that she came to "see Virat and not me".

The BCCI, on their Twitter handle, posted a video of Joshua saying Virat made his mom's "day & year".

𝙒𝙝𝙤𝙡𝙚𝙨𝙤𝙢𝙚 😊 ❤️ When Virat Kohli made Josh's mom's day & "year" 🤗#TeamIndia | #WIvIND | @imVkohli | @windiescricket | @joshuadasilva08 pic.twitter.com/0RL20rRcYL — BCCI (@BCCI) July 22, 2023

"My told me that she has come to see Virat, not me, that was kind of funny. That so happened that he was on the bus and my mother said that he could be there, so I went and knocked on the window and he came to see my mom. He day a year for my mom," Joshua said in the video.

In the video, Virat is seen greeting Joshua with a smile while is mother appears to be visibly excited at running into her favourite cricketer.

Going into the ongoing second Test between India and West Indies, which is Kohli's 500th international game, across formats, the Indian batting mainstay rose to the occasion with a well-crafted century.

The ton was another forward step in Kohli's pursuit of Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international tons. He brought up his career's 29th Test century on Friday.

Virat is now the holder of a record that is now the envy of the cricketing world. He has 25,582 runs, across formats, at an average of 53.63, with 76 centuries and 131 half-centuries in 559 innings.

His best, in the red-ball format, till date, is an unbeaten 254 against South Africa in 2019.

He also became the first player ever to smash a century in his 500th international match.

Australia's Steve Smith (32), England's Joe Root (30) above him and New Zealand's Kane Williamson (28) are currently below him when it comes to Test hundreds.

Virat also has highest number of international centuries with 76, followed by Root (46), David Warner (45), Steve Smith and Rohit Sharma (44).

He also became India's highest-run-scorer in ICC World Test Championship. Ever since its inception in 2019, Virat has played 34 matches, scoring 2,063 runs at an average of 38.92.

