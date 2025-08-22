Wiaan Mulder Survives Horrible Injury Scare While Bowling, Dismisses Mitchell Marsh Moments Later (Watch Video)

South Africa National Cricket Team vs Australian Men’s Cricket Team Match Scorecard: A frightening moment unfolded in the second ODI between Australia and South Africa on Friday when all-rounder Wiaan Mulder collapsed during his run-up before bowling his first ball of the 10th over at the Great Barrier Reef Arena. Mulder lost his footing in his follow-through and slipped awkwardly. For a moment, it looked like a serious injury. But the 26-year-old got back on his feet, checked the landing area before walking back to his mark. He showed no signs of discomfort and carried on with the over.

Wiaan Mulder had a scary fall running in for his first delivery of the evening, but dismissed Mitch Marsh just moments later. #AUSvSApic.twitter.com/XhA8blau3v — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 22, 2025

On his next delivery he struck immediately. Mitchell Marsh mistimed a pull shot and substitute fielder Corbin Bosch completed an easy catch at mid-on. Marsh was dismissed for 18 runs from 25 balls.

Aiden Markram is leading South Africa in the match. Regular captain Temba Bavuma has been rested as part of workload management after recovering from a hamstring strain. Cricket South Africa confirmed he will return for the third ODI on Sunday.

South Africa XI: Aiden Markram (c), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger #AUSvSA — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 22, 2025

South Africa posted 277 runs in their innings. Matthew Breetzke scored 88, Tristan Stubbs made 74 and Tony de Zorzi added 38. For Australia, Adam Zampa took three wickets. Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis and Marnus Labuschagne claimed two each.