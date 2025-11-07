Will MS Dhoni Play IPL 2026? CSK CEO Gives BIG Update on MSD’s Participation, Says…

MS Dhoni: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed that MS Dhoni will return to the team for the 2026 Indian Premier League season. “MS has told us that he will be available for the next season,” Viswanathan said as quoted by Cricbuzz. The announcement ends weeks of speculation about the legendary cricketer’s future in the tournament.

Dhoni is widely regarded as one of the greatest captains in IPL history. He has led CSK to five league titles, including the most recent in 2023 when they defeated Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. Despite being 44, Dhoni continues to play a crucial role in the team.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been named as Dhoni’s successor, but the former captain stepped in as leader when Gaikwad was injured last season.

CSK had a poor season in IPL 2025. The team finished last with four wins and ten losses. This was the first time in history that CSK ended at the bottom of the points table. It was also the first time the team missed the playoffs for two consecutive seasons.