Will Pucovski takes indefinite break from cricket due to personal reasons

Will Pucovski has taken an indefinite leave of absence from cricket for personal reasons that are unrelated to his repeated concussion troubles over the years. Pucovski's leave is indefinite with no timeframe on when he is likely to return.

Cricket Victoria released a statement saying they will continue to provide all necessary support to Will and ask that his privacy be respected during this time."Player welfare is always our top priority," Cricket Victoria's General Manager of Cricket Performance Graham Manou said. "We'll continue to work with Will to ensure he gets the support and space he needs and welcome him back when he's ready." Pucovski, 24, has taken leave from Victoria for personal reasons several times in his short career. These have been separate from his absences because of concussion and concussion-related issues.

The 24-year-old returned to Shield cricket at the end of last summer, and has played two matches as well as a couple of Marsh One Day Cup games this season. Pucovski had begun the current summer in prolific form, scoring a double-century for Victoria in the Toyota Second XI competition and then 64 in the season-opening Marsh Cup game.But more recently he has struggled to get going at the top of the order, recording scores of 0, 9 and 37 in the Shield and five in a one-dayer against WA.