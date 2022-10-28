Australia's Will Pucovski takes indefinite break from cricket

Melbourne [Australia], October 28 : Australia batter Will Pucovski has decided to take an indefinite break from cricket due to personal reasons, Cricket Australia announced on Thursday. Pucovski did not play in the last two Marsh Cup matches against Western Australia and Tasmania, and he has not been selected for the Sheffield Shield team that will face Tasmania on Saturday in Hobart after requesting and getting leave.Pucovski's break is indefinite with no timeframe on when he is likely to return. Cricket Victoria released a statement stating they would continue to provide all required support to Pucovski and asked that his privacy be respected during this time."Player welfare is always our top priority. We'll continue to work with Will to ensure he gets the support and space he needs and welcome him back when he's ready," Cricket Victoria general manager of cricket performance Graham Manou said in an official statement. Pucovski had started the current summer season in prolific form, smashing a double-century for Victoria in the Second XI competition and then played a knock of 64 runs in the season-opening Marsh Cup game.But more recently he has struggled to get a good start at the top of the order, with a score of 0, 9 and 37 in the Shield and five in a one-dayer against WA.Victoria Sheffield Shield squad: Peter Handscomb (c), Scott Boland, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Travis Dean, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Nic Maddinson, Cameron McClure, Todd Murphy, Fergus O'Neill, Mitch Perry, Matt Short and Will Sutherland.

( With inputs from ANI )

