Will Young, Blair Tickner star as NZ thrash Netherlands in 1st ODI

All-round New Zealand thrashed the Netherlands by seven wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series here at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday.

A four-wicket haul from Blair Tickner on his ODI debut and a maiden hundred from Will Young set up an emphatic win for the hosts.

Tickner finished with 4/50 from his ten overs, claiming Vikram Singh and Bas de Leede in his first spell, before returning to pick up Logan van Beek and Pieter Seelaar.

Despite the early loss of Martin Guptill, New Zealand breezed to collect the 10 ODI Super League points through the work of Henry Nicholls and Will Young, the latter scoring his maiden ODI century.

The wickets of Nicholls and Ross Taylor came too late in the innings for the Netherlands. Young hit the winning runs and converted his maiden fifty into a hundred as New Zealand took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 204/3 (Young 103*, Nicholls 57; Rippon 2-32) vs Netherlands 202/10 (Rippon 67, Seelaar 43; Tickner 4-50).

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor