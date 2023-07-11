Pak PM Shehbaz instructs authorities to make foolproof arrangements for handling flood-like situation

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 11 : Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday instructed authorities to make foolproof arrangements for handling a flood-like situation in the Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej rivers, Dawn reported.

Dawn is a Pakistani English-language newspaper.

This comes as many cities in Punjab are expected to receive spells of heavy rain today (July 11), while Chenab and Ravi rivers will be flooded due to an incessant downpour in India's northern states.

On Sunday, at least 95 people, including five Rangers personnel, stranded near Ravi and Tawi rivers were rescued as water in the rivers rose to dangerous levels.

The prime minister in a statement issued by his office, directed authorities to prepare for timely and safe evacuations. He also told authorities to spread awareness among the people in affected areas that could potentially be affected.

He appreciated Rangers and Rescue 1122 personnel for the timely evacuation and assistance of the people trapped by flood water.

"I, along with the whole nation, pay tribute to the country's dutiful personnel," PM Shehbaz added.

Pakistan's Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) in its latest report predicted medium to high-level flooding in the Ravi River at Jassar. "Moderate level flooding is expected in the nullahs of Ravi during the next 24 hours," it said.

River Chenab at Marala, Khanki and Qadirabad is at medium-flood level, while all the other major rivers are flowing at their normal flows, the FFD added.

It further stated that light to moderate moist currents from the Bay of Bengal was penetrating the upper catchments of River Sutlej up to 5,000 feet, as per Dawn.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor