Women's Ashes: Third T20I abandoned due to rain

The third and final T20I between England and Australia in the ongoing Women's Ashes was abandoned due to rain here at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

Both England and Australia will now lock horns in the one-off Test, beginning January at Canberra.

The third and final T20I was abandoned without a single ball bowled. This comes a day after the second T20I had also been called off due to rain at the same venue.

Tahlia McGrath's all-round performance and Meg Lanning's spirited show with the bat had helped Australia defeat England by nine wickets in the first T20I of the three-match series on Thursday.

Earlier, Danielle Wyatt had played a knock of 70 runs as England posted 169/4 in the allotted twenty overs.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor